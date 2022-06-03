ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel residents look to move on from threats of violence

By Nathan Phelps
Cover picture for the articleKIEL, Wis. — Kids playing corn hole in the front yard is a typical summer scene in Kiel, Wis. It’s one Tim Bink is glad to see after several weeks of bomb threats and controversy in the small Manitowoc County community. “It’s been a little tense,” he...

Kiel mother “relieved” Title IX investigation is closed

KIEL, Wis.–– Rose Rabidoux said Monday she’s relieved her battle with the Kiel School District is over. Her son, Braden, was one of three students facing a Title IX investigation. She said the school district told her he and others allegedly misused pronouns when addressing another student.
Mother of Kiel Student at Center of Controversy Speaks

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The mother of one of the students at the center of controversy in the Kiel School District is speaking out after the allegations made against her son were dropped. Rose Rabidoux says she’s still worried that the sexual harassment accusations made by the district against...
Kiel parent speaks out after Title IX probe ends

(KIEL, WI) — A parent of one of three Kiel 8th graders at the center of a Title IX investigation of alleged sexual harassment speaks out on the school district’s decision to end the investigation. School district officials announced late Thursday that the matter is now closed. The...
KIEL, WI
Kiel Area School District ending Title IX investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Area School District’s school board says it’s ending its Title IX investigation. The investigation stems from three students allegedly calling another student by the wrong pronouns. In a letter sent to parents, board officials wrote: “We are writing to share with...
KIEL, WI
