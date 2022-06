Average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer, motorists are being warned.The RAC made the prediction in the face of rising oil prices and the weakening of the pound versus the US dollar.Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier.Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “With analysts predicting that oil will average $135 a barrel for...

TRAFFIC ・ 40 MINUTES AGO