Survey could help in revitalization of downtown Texarkana

An attorney for the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy confirms what is believed to be a memory box was found beneath a bust as crews prepare the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish courthouse for relocation.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Juneteenth is right around the corner. And this upcoming weekend, you have an opportunity to join in on an early event. It’s the Cedar Grove pre-Juneteenth parade and homecoming celebration on Saturday, June 11. The gathering celebrates the importance of Juneteenth and highlights some...
69th annual Tyler Parade of Homes showcases latest trends and technology in homes. The Tyler Area Builders Association’s held its 69th annual iteration of the event which kicked off this past weekend and will go through Sunday. The nine-day parade gives builders, subcontractors, and those interested an opportunity to see the latest trends and technology in homes.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Is a Natchitoches effort to combat crime working?. In the summer of 2021, Natchitoches started a new Crime Stoppers program. KSLA spoke with the Natchitoches Police Department Monday, June 6 to check in on how the program is going. They say it has helped. Over the past year, they say they have received 55 tips and paid $3,300 for those tips.
TEXARKANA, Ark.- A Texarkana non-profit that provides free clothing and other household goods to people in need is moving into a larger location to better serve the community. God's Closet is a ministry of the Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. The new store is located at 2402 Division Street.
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An 18-year-old male drowned at the spillway of Toledo Bend dam Monday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call that three young men were swimming when one of them went under water. Sabine sheriff’s deputies and the...
Recently, a whole new generation has starting to feel the painful hooks of nostalgia in their heart. Kids born in the late 80s and early 90s are now full-blown adults, but still think 1999 was just a couple years ago. They're starting to see that their favorite movies and songs from childhood are pushing 40 years old. But they are still celebrated, because the 90s is generally remembered as a great decade. Great music, great TV, great movies...there was a lot happening in the 90s.
Join the Texarkana Museums System for a special exhibition featuring the photographs of Vernon Goodloe. There will be a public reception and preview on Friday, June 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Museum of Regional History, 219 N. State Line Avenue in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The For more information, please call 903-793-4831 or email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org.
Work to remove the Confederate Monument from in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse is almost complete. But the workers got a surprise this weekend. While dismantling the monument, they found a time capsule hidden in the base of the structure. A crew from Twin Blends Photography was on the...
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A shooting Monday at Citi Trends in Marshall, Texas sent two women to the hospital. And police now believe they know who the alleged gunman is. Authorities say they have warrants to arrest 39-year-old Montrell Antwon Hatton, of Marshall, on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana say they have made another arrest in connection with the New Years’ Eve 2020 homicide outside a local Chili’s. According to Texarkana, Texas police, 32-year-old Calvin Gardner of Grand Prairie Texas was arrested Sunday after an officer spotted him going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest. Gardner was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where a judge set bond at $1 million Monday morning.
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of an 18-year-old was found Monday evening near the spillway of the Toledo Bend Dam. Two young men called the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:00 p.m. when a friend with them went under the water while swimming. Deputies, firefighters,...
TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, police are working to keep the community safe by talking about gun safety. Despite recent headlines of deadly shootings across the nation, police say most gun owners in the Texarkana area act responsibly. However, that doesn't mean violence can't...
The following mugshots are those who were booked to the Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of, 6/3/22-6/5/22. Some of these inmates have already been released. Some inmates have yet to go to trial for their alleged crimes, and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Correctional Center Weekend Bookings...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work on extensive repairs to the LA 526 (Bert Kouns) overpass over I-20 in Shreveport begins Monday night and the LA DOTD is reminding drivers that there will be detours. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says drivers can expect delays starting Monday at...
MARSHALL, Texas - One person died and at least one other was critically injured after a "chaotic scene" of two multi-car crashes on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. Cooper said Marshall Fire/EMS responded...
It was another stellar weekend for arrests in Bossier Parish! Hats off to the dedicated men and women of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office for the hard work put in during the investigation and arrest of the folks listed below. Each one was "cuffed-n-stuffed" between Friday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 5th of this year.
SHREVEPORT, La. (Stacker) — Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled major statistics for the Shreveport, La., metro area real estate market for the four weeks that ended May 29, 2022. Soaring home prices in the U.S. appear out of sync with fundamentals, as was the case during the housing bubble...
Do you want to improve your cooking skills, cook healthy meals, save money at the grocery store, and increase physical activity? Do you prepare meals for a child in your home? Does your family participate in the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) or receive free or reduced school lunches? If so, EFNEP (Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program) has classes forming now.
