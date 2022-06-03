ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Police Plan Friday Night Alcohol and Marijuana Checkpoint

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

The San Diego Police Department‘s traffic division announced plans for DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as wells a proper licensing.

The department said the checkpoint location would be one with a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

Checkpoints like this are routinely announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel of a car.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Nor Cal Hemp Farmer
3d ago

Pot check point 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣anyway to make a buck off hard working tax payers. Drunk driving check points I get but pot? How can they prove ur impaired when pot stays in ur system for a month? Asking for a friend😝

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

