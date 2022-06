As the Ladue School District neared completion of the $75,000,000 expansion and renovation of the Ladue Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis, Mo., the design and construction team determined the budget lent itself to pursue replacement of its athletics facilities. The project had many elements involved in the full renovation. Specifically, there were updates made to the school’s football stadium (with a new grandstand, synthetic turf and a new scoreboard). The renovations made to the stadium building included updates to the press boxes, coaches’ boxes, viewing/filming decks, elevator, storage, and future locker room spaces below the new seating for 1,998 spectators.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO