Centerville, TX

Centerville residents relieved fugitive was killed, mourning killing of Collins Family members

By Michael A. Cantu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - There are still lots of unanswered questions after the shooting death of Gonzalo Lopez, the Texas fugitive who escaped custody in May. For three weeks, he was on the run after escaping a prison bus in Centerville. Authorities believe before a shootout with police, he murdered five...

Woman killed, two firefighters hurt in Leon Co crash

Leon Co, Tx (FOX44) – One woman was killed and two Leon County firefighters were injured on Monday afternoon – when an 18-wheeler plowed into two vehicles stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 45, near Leona, in Leon County. A Department of Public Safety spokesman said a 2021...
LEON COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Texas Crime & Safety
Centerville, TX
Victim in fatal College Station crash identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim of a fatal crash in College Station has been identified. 50-year-old Vincent Turner, of College Station, died on Saturday as a result of excessive speed resulting in a vehicle rollover. The accident occurred around 2:46 a.m. Saturday, on the 1000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Shooting#Fugitive#Mourning#Violent Crime#Christian
Drugs discovered inside suspicious vehicle

TEAGUE, Texas (FOX 44) – Teague Police officers discovered drugs inside of a suspicious vehicle over the weekend. Officers responded around 6:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a suspicious vehicle, which had no license plates, and had just left another area business before parking at Teague Auto Parts – located at 877 US-84. Teague Auto Parts was closed at the time of this incident.
TEAGUE, TX
Waco Police release arrest details on inmate in suicide probe

Waco Police on Monday released more information on the arrest of an inmate who died in the McLennan County Jail late Friday in what authorities have described as a suicide. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died late Friday in a Waco area hospital after he harmed himself while in custody at McLennan County Jail, officials said. Evans attempted to hang himself using a strip of blanket, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday.
WACO, TX
Centerville community shaken after month-long manhunt of escaped convict

CENTERVILLE, TX — A month-long manhunt for an escaped convict concluded in the death of a man and his grandkids, and police finally gunning down Gonzalo Lopez, 46, Thursday. Family identified Lopez's victims as 66-year-old Mark Collins, and his four grandsons: Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11. Waylon, Carson and Hudson were brothers and Bryson was their cousin.
CENTERVILLE, TX
TERRORISTIC THREAT ADDS TO CHARGES FOR BRENHAM WOMAN

An arrest for outstanding warrants Sunday had another charge tacked on after the suspect threatened the life of the arresting officer. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:50, Officers observed a female identified as Samantha Rochelle Phoenix, 30 of Brenham, in the 1700 block of Highway 105. Officers performed a Locals Check on Phoenix and learned she had 5 outstanding Arrest warrants for 2 counts of Theft Property between $2500 and $30,000, Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraud Use or Possession of Identifying info, and for Running a Stop Sign. Phoenix was placed in custody for her active warrants. During the process of arresting Phoenix, Phoenix threatened the life of the Officers and the families of the Officers, Phoenix was booked in on an additional charge of Terroristic Threat of a Peace Officer or Judge. Phoenix was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
BRYAN MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOPLIFTING CALL

A Bryan man was arrested Saturday on various charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 2:10, Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of South Day Street in reference to shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Bryan, was found to have exited the store with unpaid merchandise and to also have an active warrant for his arrest out of Pardon and Parole. Gonzales was arrested and charged with Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and his Parole warrant. Gonzales was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRYAN, TX
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hung himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County Jail inmate. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, was brought to jail by Waco Police Dept. officers around 7 p.m. Friday on charges of assault/family violence, resisting arrest, interference with a 911 call, and for probation violations.
WACO, TX

