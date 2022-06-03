ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Furry Tails: Licorice and Peaches are waiting for forever homes

By Heather Lang
 3 days ago

Pet of the Week: Croissant 03:04

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Licorice

Animal Friends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niGxl_0fzzBUQr00

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Licorice came to Animal Friends when he was just 3-months-old. He is taking his time to adjust to shelter life and oftentimes he prefers to observe the activity during BunRuns from the comfort of a covered tunnel than in an open space. As long as you let Licorice set the pace, we are confident he will come around and even request some pets from you because he is a very sweet boy.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here !

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Peaches

Orphans of the Storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmsa1_0fzzBUQr00
(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Peaches came to us from a humane case. She had a litter and went to live with a foster family. She lived in a home with 20 dogs and used to a fenced-in yard and doggie door. She was spayed and found to have a malignant cyst. It was removed and she has been examined by two veterinarians. At this time, they have found no evidence that her cancer spread, but she will need to be watched and if another cyst develops, she will need to have it removed immediately. She is an active girl. If you would like to talk with us about Peaches, please call shelter directly.

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails ! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24 .

