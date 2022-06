Mary E. Lopresti, 90, of Quincy, on June 7, 2022. She was the devoted wife of 61 years to the late Charles A. Lopresti. Born in Quincy on Jan. 9, 1932 she was the only child of the late George and Mary (Appleton) Kelly. Mrs. Lopresti worked as a Registered Nurse at South Shore Hospital for 35 years before retiring in 1991.

