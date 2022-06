The fate of Measure A, a citizen-led initiative that proposes a $1,095 parcel tax to fund Manhattan Beach schools, will be determined by voters Tuesday. The campaign has been unlike previous election battles in Manhattan Beach, in part because much of the opposition has been anonymous, a fact that has prompted an investigation by the Fair Political Practices Commission. Measure A is also an unprecedented tax measure in that its passage will require only a simple majority, not a supermajority, due to newly settled law regarding citizen-led initiatives.

2 DAYS AGO