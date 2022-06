In all three games, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the OSU Cowboys gave 28 innings of exceptionally competitive baseball. But while the players were on the field competing, the home fans and the visiting fans in the stands were starting their own game with their “O-S-U Cowboy” and “Woo-Pig-Sooie” chants respectively. The opposing fanbases filled O’Brate Stadium with their chants, often times seeing who could get the loudest whilst chanting over one another.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO