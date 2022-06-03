ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

David McCormick Concedes Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary to Dr. Oz

By Arizona Sun Times Staff
arizonasuntimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– – – — Photo...

arizonasuntimes.com

Comments / 4

Related
abc27.com

Strategists react to McCormick conceding to Oz in U.S. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican race for U.S. Senate is finally over. Dave McCormick conceded Friday night to Mehmet Oz. Now, Oz will run against Democrat John Fetterman in November. Friday we heard for the first time from Fetterman’s doctor saying he’s known about his heart condition for...
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey man wins Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Cliffside Park resident, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Oz had maintained a small lead since the May 17 primary over David McCormick, a former Undersecretary of the Treasury under President George W. Bush, in a race close enough to trigger an automatic recount.
NorthcentralPA.com

An obscure state law could blunt the impact of up to $1 billion in federal funding for Pennsylvania’s broadband expansion

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. An obscure provision tucked into Pennsylvania law nearly two decades ago could complicate the state’s access to a massive influx of federal funding to expand broadband by creating roadblocks for local governments seeking to build their own networks. Access to high-speed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Free Enterprise Club Releases Endorsements for the 2022 State Election

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AFEC) recently released endorsements for the 2022 Arizona State Election. “It is critical that Arizona elects leaders and policymakers who are able to articulate and stand up for individual liberties, free-market policies, and conservative values. We believe that these candidates are up to the challenge,” said Scot Mussi, AFEC club president.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Former Philadelphia Congressman pleads guilty to election fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. The US Attorney’s office says Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Proponents of the “Big Lie” want to control the outcome of the next election | Opinion

Last month, Pennsylvania Republicans nominated a candidate for governor who helped lead the efforts to overturn the presidential election of 2020. State Sen. Doug Mastriano is unapologetic about his role in the Jan. 6 march on the Capitol. In fact, he continues to use it as a rallying cry for his election-denying base. He made it clear in a post-primaryinterview that he would not hesitate to use the office of the Governor to assure that election results would go his way in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
David Mccormick
arizonasuntimes.com

California Court Declares Bees Are Actually Fish

A California appeals court ruled Tuesday that bees can be classified as fish under the state’s Endangered Species Act (CESA) in a blow to agriculture groups. The Sacramento-based three-judge panel ruled that four species of bumble bees found across California are technically fish since they are invertebrates, according to the decision in a case concerning the species’ protected status that pitted the state government against agriculture groups. The court added that the term fish shouldn’t be confined to “aquatic” invertebrates under the CESA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates

State Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver, who chairs the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, said Thursday that his bill will “modernize” Pennsylvania’s dog law and “ensure it is being executed as it was intended.” The post Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Humane Society report finds problem breeders in Pa. and beyond

HARRISBURG, PA – A report issued last month by the Humane Society of the United States is shedding light on problem dog breeders and dealers across the country and in Pennsylvania. The 10th annual “Horrible Hundred” report was first published by the Humane Society of the United States in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Gop
fcfreepress

Update on Chronic Wasting Disease in PA Deer

Chronic wasting disease (CWD), a fatal neurological disease, is a threat to both white-tailed deer and elk and has been detected within the wild deer population in several areas of Pennsylvania. Last hunting season, 8 out of 362 animals tested in Franklin County were positive. CWD Dashboard. The public can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gene Barr: Turning Pa. around means meaningful tax reform

The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously said states are the “laboratories of democracy.” That still being the case, policymakers in Harrisburg would do well to note how the current state of affairs is being scored by governors of other states — and, in turn, chart a new course by embracing pro-growth tax and regulatory reform during upcoming budget negotiations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy