David McCormick Concedes Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary to Dr. Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican race for U.S. Senate is finally over. Dave McCormick conceded Friday night to Mehmet Oz. Now, Oz will run against Democrat John Fetterman in November. Friday we heard for the first time from Fetterman’s doctor saying he’s known about his heart condition for...
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Cliffside Park resident, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Oz had maintained a small lead since the May 17 primary over David McCormick, a former Undersecretary of the Treasury under President George W. Bush, in a race close enough to trigger an automatic recount.
An obscure provision tucked into Pennsylvania law nearly two decades ago could complicate the state’s access to a massive influx of federal funding to expand broadband by creating roadblocks for local governments seeking to build their own networks.
Access to high-speed...
The Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AFEC) recently released endorsements for the 2022 Arizona State Election. “It is critical that Arizona elects leaders and policymakers who are able to articulate and stand up for individual liberties, free-market policies, and conservative values. We believe that these candidates are up to the challenge,” said Scot Mussi, AFEC club president.
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. The US Attorney’s office says Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive...
Last month, Pennsylvania Republicans nominated a candidate for governor who helped lead the efforts to overturn the presidential election of 2020. State Sen. Doug Mastriano is unapologetic about his role in the Jan. 6 march on the Capitol. In fact, he continues to use it as a rallying cry for his election-denying base. He made it clear in a post-primaryinterview that he would not hesitate to use the office of the Governor to assure that election results would go his way in the future.
'As a politician, you can’t be pro-industry and pro-health, you have to pick one,' an advocate told lawmakers.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf would like to send $2,000 directly to every Pennsylvanian who makes less than $80,000 a year. This is to offset the high cost of everything these days, most notably gas which is unavoidable and crippling to lower wage earners. Governor Wolf made this pitch in Pittsburgh. “If you’re living paycheck to […]
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Rodney L. Yentzer, of Cumberland County, this past week agreed to pay the United States $900,000 to resolve civil liability for alleged violations of the False Claims Act. According to United States...
A California appeals court ruled Tuesday that bees can be classified as fish under the state’s Endangered Species Act (CESA) in a blow to agriculture groups. The Sacramento-based three-judge panel ruled that four species of bumble bees found across California are technically fish since they are invertebrates, according to the decision in a case concerning the species’ protected status that pitted the state government against agriculture groups. The court added that the term fish shouldn’t be confined to “aquatic” invertebrates under the CESA.
State Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver, who chairs the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, said Thursday that his bill will “modernize” Pennsylvania’s dog law and “ensure it is being executed as it was intended.”
HARRISBURG, PA – A report issued last month by the Humane Society of the United States is shedding light on problem dog breeders and dealers across the country and in Pennsylvania. The 10th annual “Horrible Hundred” report was first published by the Humane Society of the United States in...
Chronic wasting disease (CWD), a fatal neurological disease, is a threat to both white-tailed deer and elk and has been detected within the wild deer population in several areas of Pennsylvania. Last hunting season, 8 out of 362 animals tested in Franklin County were positive. CWD Dashboard. The public can...
The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously said states are the “laboratories of democracy.” That still being the case, policymakers in Harrisburg would do well to note how the current state of affairs is being scored by governors of other states — and, in turn, chart a new course by embracing pro-growth tax and regulatory reform during upcoming budget negotiations.
What you need to know for Monday, June 6, 2022. High: 85; Low: 62. Partly cloudy. No connection: Everyone in Pa. has access to broadband internet — according to the definition set by state lawmakers in the early 2000s. In reality, they don’t. Hiring changes: The Wolf administration...
