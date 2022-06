HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - We’re usually the ones calling them for help, but today it was emergency medical professionals calling on the state Legislature for relief. In 2021, the roughly 1,200 EMS agencies and companies in Pennsylvania were called for service nearly 2.5 million times. That’s about an average of 6,700 calls per day. However, staffing shortages and a lack of funding continue to impact their ability to respond to those calls.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO