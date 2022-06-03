Oneida Indian Nation to host American Indian Summertime Craft Fair

Everyone loves a local outdoor festival, so mark your calendars for June 10, 11, and 12, 2022 for the Violet Festival in Dolgeville! This year’s theme is all about fairytales and is named “Once Upon a Violet”. The theme will encompass the Saturday morning parade and will also flow throughout the village-wide house decorating contest. Kicking things off with the Opening Ceremonies at 6:30 pm on June 10th, the 3-day festival has something for everyone. With live entertainment, craft and food vendors, a parade, contests, garage sales, demonstrations, pageants, and fireworks, the festival will be a fun event for the whole family!

DOLGEVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO