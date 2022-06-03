ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Oneida Indian Nation to host American Indian Summertime Craft Fair

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERONA — On Saturday, June 4, the Oneida Indian Nation will host the American Indian Summertime Craft Fair at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The large event welcomes guests from...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Wine in the Wilderness returns to Utica Zoo

UTICA — Party animals met the zoo animals at Utica Zoo’s 22nd annual Wine in the Wilderness event, which allows guests 21 years or older access to the zoo during after-hours to enjoy wine and other beverage tastings, along with live music, food, and shopping vendors. Hundreds showed...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County celebrates Pride Month with annual picnic

LOWVILLE- June is National Pride Month and Lewis County celebrated over the weekend with their traditional picnic. There was food and music as people gathered to show representation and support. “It’s important to recognize the LGBTQ+ people, and everybody is friendly, everybody is happy, they have their rights finally, that...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

The Stanley Theatre to celebrate local artist

UTICA — The Stanley Theatre, 259 Genesee St., will open its doors for “An Evening With Keren Vita” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Vita, a Utica-based artist, will display her various works of abstract art in the lobby. Patrons can expect passed hors-d’oeuvres, catered...
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

The Violet Festival is Blooming Again in Dolgeville, NY

Everyone loves a local outdoor festival, so mark your calendars for June 10, 11, and 12, 2022 for the Violet Festival in Dolgeville! This year’s theme is all about fairytales and is named “Once Upon a Violet”. The theme will encompass the Saturday morning parade and will also flow throughout the village-wide house decorating contest. Kicking things off with the Opening Ceremonies at 6:30 pm on June 10th, the 3-day festival has something for everyone. With live entertainment, craft and food vendors, a parade, contests, garage sales, demonstrations, pageants, and fireworks, the festival will be a fun event for the whole family!
DOLGEVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Programs to celebrate Juneteenth Weekend

PETERBORO — The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum (NAHOF) and the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark (GSENHL) will present programs during Juneteenth Weekend. Saturday, June 18. NAHOF, located at 5255 Pleasant Valley Road, Peterboro, will open at noon. Besides the Hall of Abolitionists and the Chronology...
PETERBORO, NY
streetfoodblog.com

One Traditional Italian Restaurant Opening As soon as Once more In Upstate NY

One Utica restaurant right here in Upstate New York is able to open its doorways to hungry prospects as soon as once more. The Ambasador Restaurant is as soon as once more open in Utica. The announcement got here on Fb that after 2 years of being closed, the time has lastly come to open doorways as soon as once more:
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clinton Farmers Market marks 25th season

CLINTON — The Clinton Farmers Market, one of the largest markets in the Mohawk Valley region, has opened for its 25th season. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays on the Clinton Village Green. The market accepts EBT SNAP benefits. The market also operates a SNAP...
CLINTON, NY
#Summertime#Social Dance#The Oneida Indian Nation#Native American#Smoke Dancers
Romesentinel.com

Historical Society invites vets, Griffiss retirees to special viewing

ROME — Rome Historical Society, 200 Church St., is inviting local veterans and retirees of the former Griffiss Air Force Base to a special viewing of RHS’ Griffiss Air Force Base photograph collection, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the museum. All attendees will be encouraged to...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Women’s group meets June 23

CANASTOTA — Oneida-Canastota Christian Women’s Club will host the “Sunny Days of Summer” brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Theodore’s Restaurant on Route 5. Cost is $16 at the door. A representative of Munson Williams-Proctor Arts Institute of Utica will...
CANASTOTA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pre-Juneteenth kickoff at Kemble Street Park

UTICA — The second annual pre-Juneteenth kickoff is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Kemble Park, at the corner of James and Kemble streets. Hosted by local organizations Motivated Minds and Hoops & Dreams, the event will feature music, basketball, vendors, food and speakers, and will recognize a community leader with the Robbie Dancy award.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Twilight Tours offered by Young Farmers group

VERNON — An opportunity to get off the home farm, network with peers and discuss farm business strategies are just a few of the objectives slated for the upcoming series of Twilight Tours offered by Cornell Cooperative Extensions’ Young Farmers Discussion Group. The evening tour date kicks off...
VERNON, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Romesentinel.com

CNY Fiber Arts Festival to feature animals, workshops, music, food, fun

BOUCKVILLE — CNY Fiber Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12 at Butternut Hill Campground, 6893 state Route 20, Bouckville. A family-friendly festival featuring fiber animals (sheep, alpacas, goats, rabbits) and fiber arts, including spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, felting, and crochet. There will be demonstrations of spinning, weaving, dyeing, and sheep shearing and activities for children.
BOUCKVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

Polly Puts Blood and Sweat Into This Project On Genesee Street

Welcome to Week 5 of Let's Get Started with Curtis Lumber! This week Polly is back and installing a door with Tailored Design & Build on Genesee Street in New Hartford. Taylor English is the proud owner and leader for the company. They've been in operation for the past 6 years, previously under the name of English Contracting. Taylor made the name change in 2020 and continues to see growing success.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego pastor riding for Afghan resettlement

OSWEGO — It’s the longest stretch he’s ever biked, and it might just be one the most meaningful rides of his life. For 220 miles, Faith United Church Pastor Andrew Hinman, 44, will go on a solo bike ride. Every pedal is for more than just points toward good health. It’s also to help an Afghan family resettle and call Oswego their new home. It’ll be thanks to efforts from Hinman and the rest of the members of Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Clayton quilt show brings a community together for the first time since 2018

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) -This weekend, a quilt show stitches the North Country together. The North Country Quilt Guild is holding its Quilt Show at Cerow Recreation Park Arena this weekend. Quilters from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties participated. They hold the show every other year, but the...
CLAYTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro Farmers Market kicks off 2022 season Monday

WHITESBORO — The Village of Whitesboro will kick off its 2022 Farmers Market season on Monday from 2-7 p.m. on the Whitesboro Village Green, corner of Main and Clinton streets. The market will feature locally-grown produce, locally-prepared food items, handmade items by local artisans, and barbecue, pizza, fried dough,...
WHITESBORO, NY

