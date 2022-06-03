Cortes forgives Jim Kaat for questionable nickname

Not much has gone Javier Baez’s way in his debut season with the Detroit Tigers, and he had another performance to forget on Saturday. After being provided with a pair of days off by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the versatile shortstop returned to the Tigers’ lineup for their road series opener against the New York Yankees, where he failed to reach base and struck out once in three plate appearances. Hinch once again slotted in Baez to bat fifth in the clash with the current AL East leaders on Saturday, and the veteran infielder came away with strikeouts in all three of his at-bats in the game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO