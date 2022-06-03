ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cortes forgives Jim Kaat for questionable nickname

By Michael Bradburn
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Nestor Cortes Jr., the nickname Jim Kaat gave him is water under the bridge. "Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love," the New York Yankees pitcher said Friday on Twitter. "He...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Yankees Fan Goes Viral During Uncomfortable Video

A New York Yankees fan couple went viral during an uncomfortable video outside of the ballpark in the Bronx this week. During the video, the couple was asked if they would give their significant other a "hall pass" if it guaranteed a New York Yankees World Series. The woman says...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#The Detroit Tigers#Fip
ClutchPoints

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gets honest on Javier Baez’s abysmal start to 2022 season

Not much has gone Javier Baez’s way in his debut season with the Detroit Tigers, and he had another performance to forget on Saturday. After being provided with a pair of days off by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the versatile shortstop returned to the Tigers’ lineup for their road series opener against the New York Yankees, where he failed to reach base and struck out once in three plate appearances. Hinch once again slotted in Baez to bat fifth in the clash with the current AL East leaders on Saturday, and the veteran infielder came away with strikeouts in all three of his at-bats in the game.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets manager pulls starter mid at-bat after 1 pitch to Mookie Betts

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees get even better with Matt Carpenter's rejuvenation

Much to the dismay of 29 other fan bases, the 2022 New York Yankees are a ridiculously good baseball team. Aaron Judge is the AL MVP favorite and might hit 60 home runs. Anthony Rizzo is delivering clutch hits almost daily. The starting pitching has been completely dominant, and Clay Holmes has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies make history in unforgettable sweep of Angels

The Phillies desperately needed wins in the wake of the firing of manager Joe Girardi, and they got them at the hands of perhaps the only MLB team in more desperate need of a win in the Los Angeles Angels. They didn’t just close out the sweep with a dramatic comeback, they made team history in the process.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Cy Young winner joins Diamondbacks on minor-league deal

Dallas Keuchel has found a new home. Keuchel is signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday. Keuchel will head to Triple-A. His deal gives him the option to terminate his contract if he’s not in the majors by a certain date, Rosenthal says.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy