Minneapolis, MN

Kevin O'Connell to Install New Offense in Minnesota

By Doug Ziefel
SportsGrid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJori Epstein of USA TODAY reported that the Minnesota Vikings will implement a new style of offense under new head coach Kevin O’ Connell. The offense is expected to be very different from what we have seen in...

www.sportsgrid.com

Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings Blog Ranks Kirk Cousins Higher Than Packers’ Legendary Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings have had their fair share of respectable quarterbacks in franchise history. The first few that come to mind immediately are Dante Culpepper, Fran Tarkenton, and even Randall Cunningham in the late 1990s. When you dive a little deeper you must take into account the fact that hall of fame QB Brett Favre suited up for Minnesota for two seasons (as much as we’d like to forget that). However, one Vikings blog thinks that current Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ranks above all those names.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Over/under win total best bets for every team in NFC North

Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!. And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet, you can now bet on the win totals, too.
GREEN BAY, WI
