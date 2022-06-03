Foundation being built for new stage at Hodag Park

JOB DUTIES: This position would either work out of the Rhinelander shop year-round, OR Minocqua shop in the winter and Rhinelander shop in the summer. Equipment Operator duties include performing skilled work of varied nature involving the operations of repairing, clearing, and maintaining highways, roads, and rights-of-way. Position uses multiple types of motorized equipment, assists in flagging traffic, and performs other manual labor tasks. Position may be required to work nights and weekends for snow removal and storm damage cleanup as needed; winter hours vary based on snow removal needs; overtime paid for weekend hours worked; summer hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:00AM to 4:00PM.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO