ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Foundation being built for new stage at Hodag Park

WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHINELANDER - The city of Rhinelander is making progress on a...

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wausautimes.com

American Wood Fibers expands operations in Schofield

SCHOFIELD – American Wood Fibers, Inc. (AWF), an animal bedding manufacturer, is adding a production line to its operations in Schofield – a $1.7 million project expected to create 10 jobs over the next three years while turning paper fiber waste into valuable product. “American Wood Fibers is...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Fishing Has No Boundaries event

Fishing has no boundaries non-profit hosts 27th annual gathering on Eagle River chain of lakes. Eagle River, Wis. (WJFW) - Fishing season is well underway in the Northwoods. One organizati…
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Craft lovers and creative makers find new home at Maker North

The Northwoods is home to many creative thinkers. This ranges from outdoor wood carvers, to glass makers, to Hodag embroiderers. Now there is a new place where these makers can come together, in downtown Rhinelander. "This has been a ton of work to get this where it is and our...
RHINELANDER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
Rhinelander, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
spmetrowire.com

DNR honors Point man with ‘Ethical Hunter’ award

A Stevens Point man has been honored as an ethical hunter after helping out a stranger during last year’s gun season. Mark Moersch, Jr., 29, received the 2021 Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award in may. It’s the 25th year that the department has sponsored the award.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Strong strawberry season expected in Northwoods

MERRILL - A popular June activity in the Northwoods is strawberry picking. A local farm says they expect an awesome season. Last year was a short season because heavy rain damaged the fruit. Co-owner Jeannine Matushak of Engelberry Strawberry Farm in Merrill said this year everything is looking great. That's...
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Will Haroldson - News Intern

Will joined Newswatch 12 in May 2022. A senior at USWP, Will is also the Sports Director at SPTV and 90FM. Originally from Mount Horeb, Will spent summers with his family in Eagle River. Will started his college journey at UW Milwaukee. After a year in Milwaukee, Will transferred to UW Stevens Point and started working for SPTV. Will enjoys meeting new people and looks forward to making a positive impact in the Northwoods.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV

Equipment Operator - Highway Dept.

JOB DUTIES: This position would either work out of the Rhinelander shop year-round, OR Minocqua shop in the winter and Rhinelander shop in the summer. Equipment Operator duties include performing skilled work of varied nature involving the operations of repairing, clearing, and maintaining highways, roads, and rights-of-way. Position uses multiple types of motorized equipment, assists in flagging traffic, and performs other manual labor tasks. Position may be required to work nights and weekends for snow removal and storm damage cleanup as needed; winter hours vary based on snow removal needs; overtime paid for weekend hours worked; summer hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:00AM to 4:00PM.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Machine Operators - 3208659

JOB DUTIES: Various machine operator positions open: Press Operator, Press Set/Up Operator, CNC lathe, Cold-Header Operator, Roll Thread Operator. • Use measuring equipment to maintain identified tolerances. • Maintain minimum operating rate. • Perform variety of tasks such as counting, cleaning, returning gauges and fixtures, transferring parts. • Adaptable to...
RHINELANDER, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Rogers Cinema: A step into the future

In 1985, the Rogers Cinema properties were leased to Excellence Theaters of Chicago. While Paul Rogers left the business for a short time, he didn’t stay away long. Two years later, the company took the Wisconsin Rapids theater back and later got involved with theaters in Janesville and Marquette, MI. The Marquette leases were then traded for Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJFW-TV

Mortgage Loan Processor - 3213544

JOB DUTIES: Gather information requested by underwriting to make credit decisions. Prepare closing packages. Communicate with title companies, appraisers, realtors, members, and mortgage staff to obtain necessary information and order outside services as needed. Assist the Mortgage Servicers in the ongoing collection and documentation of data for the annual HMDA Reporting to NCUA. Following a training period in Antigo, this position has the potential to work out of the Antigo or Wausau CoVantage location.
RHINELANDER, WI
WLUC

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River. According to...
MENOMINEE, MI
WJFW-TV

Technical Support - Sheriff's Office

JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications for the position of Sheriff's Office Technical Support. Position performs a variety of clerical tasks related to public and confidential records within the Sheriff's Office. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Desired, Mileage reimbursement available....
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Storage unit burglaries in Lincoln County

Residents of Lincoln County may want to make sure their storage is secure after a string of Burglaries. Last Monday, deputies investigated a burglary at a group of storage units in the Town of Bradley. The locks were cut off for six units. This comes after a similar theft happened at a unit location in Tomahawk.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Angelo’s Pizza in Wausau vandalized days before closure

Days before an iconic Wausau restaurant’s slated closure, a Weston man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the building in a late-night incident this week, police said. Angelo’s Pizza Villa, 1206 N. Sixth St., will close its doors Sunday after more than 50 years serving...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Aaron Simmons’ legendary UWSP career comes to an end

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WSAW) -When it comes to the 2022 UW-Stevens Point Pointers baseball team, you can’t talk about the team without mentioning Aaron Simmons. The senior’s career came to an end with UWSP’s 5-2 loss to Salisbury at the College World Series on Monday, but he went out with a bang this season: A program 22 home runs, countless other monster offensive stats, and the heart of the Pointers’ fearsome lineup.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect in near-fatal Wausau overdose given probation

A 27-year-old man charged in connection with a near-fatal overdose that happened in November on Wausau’s east side will spend five years on probation, part of a withheld sentence ordered in two separate cases. As part of a plea agreement Aaron Mielke, of Rothschild, will be required to follow...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy