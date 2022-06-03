ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Did you know that you can be rude at a wedding and not realize it?

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational etiquette expert Diane Gottsman joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to...

Experts recommend applying sunscreen to your eyelids

Dr. Frances Walocko, dermatologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain the type of sunscreen to apply to eyelids and the importance of sun protection overall. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for...
CHICAGO, IL
The Most Expensive Restaurants In Chicago

Alinea is known to be the most expensive restaurant in Chicago. The 3-star Michelin-rated restaurant, has some major priced menu items but world class in flavor. Alinea offers a 6-course (number varies each night) menu that costs around $400 per person.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Remembering both Chicago and Robin Metz through poetry

Author Don Evans joined Rick Kogan to discuss his new book, ‘Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry’ and its release on June 13th at the Logan Center for the Arts on University of Chicago campus. The anthology features various poems and art pieces from over 160 contributors who have experienced life in Chicago in some way, shape or form. Don later highlighted and honored the late poet Robin Metz who co-authored the anthology.
CHICAGO, IL
Another Reason To Hate Chicago’s O’Hare: TSA Wait Times Are Huge

I recently told you about Chicago's O'Hare airport coming in dead last among 20 mega-airports for customer satisfaction, according to a survey done by JD Power and Associates. While Miami International Airport, JFK Airport in New York, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport topped JD Power's list with scores of (out of 100) 828, 817, and 815 respectively, Chicago's O'Hare sits at the bottom with a score of 772.
CHICAGO, IL
Walking club helps women explore the city

CHICAGO — A new walking club is helping women build connections and explore Chicago. Micaila Marcinko founded Chicago Girls Who Walk two months ago, eventually building connections and gaining thousands of followers. Every weekend, the group picks a different location in Chicago, with participants just having to see the...
CHICAGO, IL
PAWS Chicago holds first major adoption event since onset of pandemic

CHICAGO - For the first time since the pandemic started, PAWS Chicago teamed up with dozens of retailers in the Gold Coast for a major adoption campaign. The annual Angels with Tails event was held on Sunday. Retailers hosted several animals per location hoping to help them find a 'fur-ever'...
CHICAGO, IL
Pequod’s Pizza- something special- something different!

When it comes to pan pizza, Chicago is known for Unos, Dues, Giordanos, Lou Malnati’s and the list goes on and on. Recently we became aware of the magic of a Morton Grove Pizzeria called Pequod’s Pizza. They have been there for generations and somehow, with all my running around I never went to this spot that has been in Morton Grove for eons. Their “pan Pizza” is different from all the others. The crust is caramelized cheese and is powerful. The taste is amazing and makes this the best pan pizza in Chicago ( my opinion).
CHICAGO, IL
When will the market finally normalize?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/28/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to explain when she thinks the market will normalize and whether you should wait to sell your home. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL
PAWS Pet of the Week: Roxy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Roxy. Roxy is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who loves to cuddle! Her favorite game is tug-of-war, and she likes nibbling on stuffed toys. If you're looking for a BFF to join your workouts, you've found your new sidekick! PAWS volunteers say this fun-loving pup is a joy on runs and could help you train for that 5K.Roxy learns quickly and is eager to please, she'd love an owner to help continue her training. Roxy likes meeting dog friends but prefers to be the only dog in her home. She stays occupied with puzzle feeders and will happily stick by your side all day long.Roxy, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
Rose Pest Control can protect your yard from mosquitoes

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/21/2022: Rose Pest Control’s Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about their process of protecting your yard from mosquitoes. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS (800-468-7378).
CHICAGO, IL

