Suspect Arrested In Gaithersburg For Shots Fired Incident In Frederick

SALISBURY, Md.-Michael Fisher was arrested on June 1, 2022 for his role in a March 2022 shooting that ended with Fisher shot in the abdomen. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive in Salisbury, Maryland. According to police, Fisher was shot in his abdomen area and was transported to Tidal Health for treatment. Through an extensive investigation, it was determined that during a large party in the area, Fisher became involved in an argument with other unknown males that resulted in multiple people discharging weapons. It was learned that Fisher exchanged gunfire and was struck. Fisher was in possession of a 10mm round when he arrived at Tidal Health. 9mm and 10mm spent casings were recovered at the scene.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO