Suspect Arrested In Gaithersburg For Shots Fired Incident In Frederick

Fire caused $75,000 in damages. Poolesville, Md. (DG) – A juvenile has been arrested and charged with setting a fire that caused $75,000 in damages to a playground in Montgomery County on Sunday. Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue are reporting the fire at Dr. Dillingham Park destroyed...
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is currently wanted in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest. At approximately...
Ellicott City, Md. (DG) – Two people were killed in separate crashes in Howard County. Howard County Police are reporting at around 6:30 AM they responded to Route 175 westbound at I-95 for an accident involving two vehicles. Police say 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett drove her Honda Civic through a red light and was hit by Hyundai Elantra. Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More details are coming to light months after a 15-year-old boy was found shot in a Colonel Zadok Magruder High School bathroom. DeAndre Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after he was shot while at school on January 21. The high school was on lockdown for several hours as school leaders and police investigated the situation.
DERWOOD, Md. - The after-action report on the January shooting at a Montgomery County high school was released Monday. Investigators say a student used a ghost gun to shoot another student inside a bathroom at Magruder High School, leaving the 15-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries and locking down the school for hours.
SALISBURY, Md.-Michael Fisher was arrested on June 1, 2022 for his role in a March 2022 shooting that ended with Fisher shot in the abdomen. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive in Salisbury, Maryland. According to police, Fisher was shot in his abdomen area and was transported to Tidal Health for treatment. Through an extensive investigation, it was determined that during a large party in the area, Fisher became involved in an argument with other unknown males that resulted in multiple people discharging weapons. It was learned that Fisher exchanged gunfire and was struck. Fisher was in possession of a 10mm round when he arrived at Tidal Health. 9mm and 10mm spent casings were recovered at the scene.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for the suspects who were caught on surveillance video assaulting a nail salon employee and taking money from a cash register. The robbery occurred on Thursday in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE around 1:47 p.m. The suspects approached an employee, assaulted them and then took money from a cash register. The suspects then fled the scene.
A vehicle is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States. Montgomery County Police say car thefts are on the rise, so now they are handing out a free tracking device to residents to mitigate the problem.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old Prince George's County high school student has been arrested and charged as an adult for bringing a loaded gun and marijuana onto school property, according to police. The incident occurred on Monday around 10 a.m. at Gwynn Park High School...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities released images Monday of a Baltimore County police officer leaving the hospital following a deadly shootout over the weekend.
One of the pictures shows the unidentified officer leaving University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday evening in an arm cast and a wheelchair with help from a uniformed officer.
The officer was injured Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man while responding to an “unknown trouble call” at a Towson apartment building.
Officers were called to the apartment complex near the corner of Virginia and East Pennsylvania avenues about 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire...
The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot Sunday in Southeast, D.C. by a gunman who pulled up in a vehicle, fired shots and drove off. Officers say the shootings happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of 10th Place in the vicinity of the Oak Hill Apartments. Police...
A child faces arson charges after a huge fire damaged a playground in Poolesville, Maryland, authorities say. A playground in the 19700 block of Fisher Avenue was set ablaze, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Photos show tall, orange flames and a large cloud of dark smoke.
A man was fatally shot in a residential area of Alexandria, Virginia, early Monday, and his brother faces charges, authorities say. Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte died after he was found shot, city police said. He was 24. His brother, Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and...
MILLERSVILLE, Md. – On June 2, 2022, at approximately 6:55 PM Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, Maryland for a reported motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, they discovered a black four-door sedan struck two parked (unoccupied) vehicles. The driver of...
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday evening, June 2, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:07 PM. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the same incident. This is the third 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall in as many weeks.
A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal collision that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl, Montgomery County Police announced Friday. One of the drivers is the father of the young girl. Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas, 25, of Germantown and Felipe Hernandez,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said.
The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said.
Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities.
Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488.
People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
