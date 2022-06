APPALACHIA, Va. (WCYB) — A Wise County-based pizza food truck has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Jennifer and Travis Anderson own and operate Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza. The truck sets up at various events, mainly in the town of Appalachia. True Italian ingredients comprise the pizzas made from the oven, with pizza names a tip of the hat to firemen. Anderson, who is a career firefighter, noted the 343 in the business name represents the number of firefighters lost on September 11.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO