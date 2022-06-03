ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes to Protest Guns at Wango Tango Fest Named for Ted Nugent Song

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
 3 days ago
In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Nugent called the survivors-turned-activists "mushy brained children" and said "they have no...

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

