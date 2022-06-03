ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Training to help prevent school shootings

Critical Missing – Billy McCoy

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Billy MCCoy pictured above. On June 6, 2022, at about 10:00 am, Mr. McCoy was last seen in the 2900 block of Duncanville Road in Dallas, Texas. Mr. McCoy left the area on foot and is currently using a black walker. Mr. McCoy may be in need of assistance.
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance in a pedestrian hit-and-run.  At around 12:10 a.m. on June 5, a pedestrian was crossing the street at 3700 Cole Ave., just south of Blackburn Street, police said.  Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 3700 Cole Ave. and hit the pedestrian. The vehicle left the scene without stopping to help.  The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The suspect's vehicle is a small, dark-colored SUV and appeared to have damage on the front end. Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the suspect, or the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, contact Detective Sammy Shaw in Vehicle Crimes at (214) 671-0019 and to reference case number 100263-2022. 
18 WHEELER TURNS OVER ON TOP OF VEHICLE KILLING DRIVER AND CRITICALLY INJURING TWO FIREFIGHTERS

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m. DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition. We’re told he could have his foot amputated. He had plans of becoming an EMT according to family members. The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released. DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
Family of Texas Grandmother Killed by Cable Man Suing the Company

The family of a grandmother who was killed in her Las Colinas home by her cable man is suing the company in a Dallas civil court. In December 2019, 83-year old Betty Thomas was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr., who was employed as a cable technician for Spectrum at the time.
Trial Begins for Accused Fort Worth Cop Killer Who Swallowed Razor Blade

Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial for one of two suspects in connection to the 2018 killing of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Testimony began Monday against defendant Timothy Huff, nearly one week after he was hospitalized after saying he accidentally swallowed a razor blade.
Homicide on Military Parkway

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Military Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Vernon Rivers, 41, with a gunshot wound to the head. Rivers was taken to a local hospital where he died. This is an...
A Saturday Drag Brunch for Families Prompts Protests, Police Calls and a Promise for Legislation

A Pride Month event held in an uptown Dallas bar attracted protesters who characterized the event in person and online as grooming and child abuse. The Mr. Misster cocktail lounge on Cedar Springs Road holds a champagne drag bunch every Saturday, but their latest invited families and their children for a "family friendly" show called "Drag the Kids to Pride," according to the event's ticket page.
Homicide on Alton Avenue

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 4900 Alton Ave, near the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park. The juvenile victim, a 14-year-old male, was shot in the head. A 19-year-old male was also found, shot in the hand. Both were transported to a local hospital where the juvenile victim died. The 19-year-old is in stable condition.
Two Arrests Made in Chili’s Parking Lot Murder

Texarkana, Texas Detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020. TTPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw 32-year-old Calvin Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for Murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million Monday morning.
Neighbors call for change after man, 22, drowns in Arlington flood

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man drowned last night after heavy rains filled up a creek at Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue in Arlington. The Arlington Fire Department responded, and their rescue crews pulled three people from the high water. The department also found a person the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has now identified as Saneil Antonio Singh, 22, trapped in a submerged car.They pulled him out and took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.This death shocked those who live nearby. "I didn't know what was going on, I came outside and... then we saw the...
