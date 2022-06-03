ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘iCarly’ Season 2: Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress Talk About the Future of ‘Creddie’

By Natalie Oganesyan
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paramount+’s “iCarly” revival may be another oft-touted example of repackaged IP for these nostalgia-driven times. But stars Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress see it as both an homage to the beloved Nickelodeon original and its fans, as well as an exercise in “realism” rather than plain...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Kress
Person
Ryan Ochoa
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Jerry Trainor
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icarly#Paramount#Nickelodeon
People

Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Babydoll Dress After Welcoming Her First Baby

Jennifer Lawrence still has babies on the brain — at least when it comes to her fashion. After welcoming her first child earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney, the Academy Award winner, 31, was photographed wearing the latest trend of a babydoll dress by Dôen as she stepped out on Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Elite Daily

Megan Dropped The “Plan B” MV And Kicked Off Another Hot Girl Summer

It’s about to be another Hot Girl Summer. On Thursday, June 2, Megan Thee Stallion debuted the official music video for her latest single, “Plan B.” In it, the Houston hottie dons several iconic Mugler fits and looks flawless in every single one. The video begins with...
MUSIC
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Abs In Matching Pink Crop Top and Leggings

Halftime - Jennifer Lopez - Official Trailer (Netflix) On Friday, Jennifer Lopez showed off her gym-toned physique as she walked to her work out studio in Los Angeles for some exercise and training. The sporty songstress was wearing a color-coordinated set, with a long-sleeved crop top made out of sweatshirt material and in a pale, seashell pink. Beneath, she wore leggings in a white and pink diamond pattern, a pair of white sneakers, and carried a white leather Gucci purse to match those.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy