Kara Swisher is heading back to Vox Media to launch a new interview podcast and will be leaving her role at The New York Times, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Swisher, who co-founded Recode, which was sold to Vox Media in 2015, will host a new show on the company’s podcast network that, according to the Bloomberg report, will serve as a companion to “Pivot,” a business and tech program she’s hosted for nearly four years alongside NYU professor Scott Galloway.

