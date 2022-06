In the fiscal year 2021, which runs from September 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, 1,767 unique children under the Department of Family and Protective Services conservatorship went missing, according to a report from the department. Less than five children who went missing in the state were under DFPS care in Hale County, the report shows. (The report does not specify the exact total for Hale County.)

HALE COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO