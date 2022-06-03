ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

‘We’re moving on’: Fisher says public spat with Saban done

By RALPH D. RUSSO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPnrD_0fzyt4Aj00

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The spat between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban appears to be over — at least publicly.

A jovial Fisher said repeatedly Wednesday that he was “moving on” from the war of words with his former boss that added some soap-opera drama to the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings this week.

Fisher said he and Saban had “normal conversations” during two days of meetings with the other 12 SEC football coaches. The coaches covered topics such as future scheduling models for the conference, transfer rules and how college sports can get a handle on the way athletes are compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.

“It’s over with. We’re done talking about it. We’re moving on to the future of what goes on and try to fix the problems that we have in college football,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot more pressing needs than our arguments.”

“We’re done. We’re moving on. I have no problem,” he added.

The next time Saban and Fisher are guaranteed to get together is Oct. 8 when the Crimson Tide hosts the Aggies. Texas A&M upset then-No. 1 Alabama last season in College Station, Texas.

Earlier this week, Saban tried to put to rest the controversy he started. Saban said he never accused Texas A&M of doing anything wrong when talked about the lack of regulation around NIL two weeks ago at a speaking engagement in Birmingham, Alabama. Saban had called out Texas A&M and other schools , essentially accusing the Aggies of buying players.

Fisher responded angrily, saying Saban’s comments were despicable and calling the seven-time national championship winning coach a “narcissist.” Fisher denied is program did anything wrong while landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2022.

Both coaches received a public reprimand from the conference office.

The SEC spring meetings — taking place in person for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic —- were the first opportunity for the two coaches to meet face-to-face since the dustup.

“Things were said. We’re moving on to the next thing,” Fisher said.

Fisher echoed Saban’s comments on NIL and what college football needs to bring some order to this new landscape where players can profit off their fame. NIL rules vary from state to state depending on local laws, and the NCAA seems to have little power to enforce its bylaws.

“We’ve got to find some kind of uniformity for the betterment of the game,” Fisher said.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne mostly sidestepped questions about the back-and-forth between two of the highest-paid coaches in the country, which included Fisher urging reporters to “go dig into wherever” Saban has been.

“I think Coach Fisher, he was fired up,” Byrne said. “I know we feel very good about our compliance and what we do at Alabama and that’s been in the past and it’s going to continue into the future.”

Fisher was asked multiple times if he regretted laying into Saban two weeks ago.

“We’re moving on,” he said with a smile. ‘We’re moving on.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban all smiles on the lake with Alabama leadership group

We are getting closer to the regular season for Alabama football. Coach Nick Saban had his leadership players at Lake Tuscaloosa for a team bonding experience. Some players were in Saban’s boat while others were on jet skis and riding tubes. Players such as DJ Dale, Henry To’oto’o, Will Anderson, and Jaylen Moody were featured in photos. The teams that have won national championships in the Saban era are those who have bonded well in the offseason. No matter if it was 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, or 2020, each national title group found ways to click. Alabama fell short of a national championship in 2021, but its fans want to see a return to a finished goal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kelvon McBride, ATH out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Kelvon McBride, a 3-star athlete out of Mobile, Alabama, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. McBride announced a commitment to play at Vanderbilt, as the recruit out of Cottage Hill Christian Academy could be in line to be a linebacker for the Commodores in the class of 2023. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and is ranked the No. 64 linebacker in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 33 player in the state of Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Alabama offensive lineman transferring to Connecticut

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor is transferring to Connecticut, he announced Sunday evening. Shor entered the transfer portal early last month, releasing a statement at the time that he had been “dealing with the struggle of mental health.” Shor noted at the time that he had received treatment for his conditions at Herren Wellness in Massachusetts, a facility that is about 55 miles from UConn’s campus.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Park Crossing hires Lockett as new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Park Crossing High School has named a new head football coach to lead the Thunderbirds into the 2022 season. Coach Tywanois “Ty” Lockett comes to PCHS with 22 years of experience, including eight in Alabama and 14 in neighboring Georgia. He’s coming to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
prepsnet.com

Smitty Grider takes over Benjamin Russell Football Program

Alexander City, AL – The Benjamin Russell Wildcats have found their next leader on the gridiron. Smitty Grider has officially been named the Alexander City program’s 18th head football coach. Grider replaces Aubrey Blackwell who resigned to take the same position at Mississippi’s Jackson Academy following the 2021...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Greg Byrne
wtvy.com

New snakebite program at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite. According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the...
AL.com

Lake homes, cats and dogs, and the Trump endorsement: Down in Alabama

The lakefront and lake-accessible real-estate market in Alabama has reached a milestone. Residents on some Birmingham Southside streets are buzzing about reports of dogs that are believed to be out killing cats at night. Mo Brooks is trying to mend fences with former President Donald Trump. The “Down in Alabama”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#College Football#American Football#Ap#Sec#Texas A M#Nil
AL.com

Alabama doctors launch nation’s first follow up clinic for snakebites

Snakebites rarely kill humans, but doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital found that patients who survived often suffered swelling and muscle damage long after the threat of death had passed. Last year, toxicologists and wound care specialists came together to create the nation’s first comprehensive snakebite clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
wdhn.com

‘Birds Aren’t Real’ billboard spotted in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham residents may have noticed an odd billboard on University Boulevard downtown. The billboard, located between the Retina Specialists of Alabama and an EasyMoney office, simply reads “Birds Aren’t Real.”. The billboard is connected to Birds Aren’t Real, a movement with an unusual...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy