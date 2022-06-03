ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

By Justyn Melrose
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0QEc_0fzyt3I000

(WGHP) — In her medical absence from “The Wendy Williams Show,” six-time Emmy-nominated talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting to take back control of her bank accounts.

The daytime talk show announced in October 2021 that Williams had experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show continued on without the titular host, instead featuring guest hosts.

Attorney La’Shawn Thomas told The Hollywood Reporter that Williams asked Wells Fargo for her bank statements so she could switch banks over suspicions about her former Wells Fargo financial adviser Lori Schiller.

Depp and Heard face uncertain careers after trial

Wells Fargo refused and put a temporary hold on Williams’ account, claiming that she was “incapacitated” and a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” before filing a petition for guardianship, according to Variety . Williams says she fired Schiller, but Wells Fargo continued its refusal to give her full access to her accounts.

Williams and Thomas have denied any claims that she is not well enough to look after her own money. During her time away from the show, Williams has “employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns,” Thomas said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Wells Fargo issued a statement at the time in an apparent effort to address Williams’ concerns that she would be unable to pay her mortgage and employee wages.

“Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy,” the bank said. “As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”

A temporary guardian was appointed in March, and, in May, a New York judge appointed a new guardian in a move that effectively removed Wells Fargo from operational control of Williams’ funds, Deadline reports. The new guardian’s identity has not been publicly revealed.

Despite the update, Williams and her attorney continue to push back.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money” Thomas said according to Page Six .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Schiller
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Depp
Cinemablend

Sherri Shepherd's Taken Over, But Could Wendy Williams Actually Return To Her Show For The Finale?

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show has been a strange one. The eponymous host has not appeared on her show this season, with guest hosts — including Sherri Shepherd — filling in as Wendy Williams reportedly battled health issues. Even as Williams denied some scary rumors and insisted that she was on the mend, the decision was made to officially end The Wendy Williams Show and replace it permanently with Sherri. As Debmar-Mercury, Shepherd, the crew, and everyone else involved continue turning over this new leaf, is there a chance Williams could make an appearance in her show’s series finale?
ACCIDENTS
OK! Magazine

'Awkward'! Wendy Williams' Staffers Conflicted About How To End Embattled Host's Talk Show: Source

Wendy Williams' eponymous talk show is coming to an end soon — and staffers need to get on the same page about how to go out with a bang. While some of The Wendy Williams Show staff want to show their respect to the embattled host, others are ready for replacement host Sherri Shepherd to take the reins. "There’s talk [of how to say goodbye] and a lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to [Wendy] or some kind of farewell," said a source to Page Six, given that "It’s her show and she’s not...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County man arrested on nine charges, nearly 400,000 dollars worth of drugs seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A felony arrest was made on a local man who had outstanding warrants issued by Muscogee County for one count of ‘Aggravated Assault’ and two counts of ‘Violation of Probation Warrants’, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. On May 23, Deandre Williams, a convicted felon and reportedly a ‘validated gang […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
rolling out

Mo’Nique shows alleged receipts to prove that D.L. Hughley lied to her (photos)

The war between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is growing in intensity and nastiness as they both posted alleged contract agreements on Instagram. Mo’Nique initiated the public conflict when she blasted him during a comedy concert in Detroit on Saturday, May 29, 2022, that included some vulgar jokes about Hughley’s wife. She raged that Hughley and his people had arranged a contractual agreement whereby she was named as the headliner of the show, and therefore would appear last. When the order of the comedians was allegedly changed, Mo’Nique went volcanic on Hughley and accused him of violating the contract.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WRBL News 3

4-year-old daughter dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Complex

D.L. Hughley Responds to Mo’Nique’s Contract Dispute Claim (UPDATE)

UPDATED 5/30, 12:30 p.m. ET: The latest chapter in the rift between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is still unfolding. “The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do,” Mo’Nique responded in a lengthy Instagram post. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

NeNe Leakes Speaks on Lawsuit From Boyfriend’s Wife Over Alleged Affair: ‘Ain’t Nobody Out Here Stealing Husbands’

NeNe Leakes has found herself involved in another legal dispute—though this time, she isn’t the accuser. Page Six reports that the estranged wife of Leakes’ new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh has filed a $100,000 lawsuit against Leakes for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.” Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh says Leakes and Sioh had an affair while he was still married, which led to the wedded couple’s separation.
CELEBRITIES
WRBL News 3

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy