Flood Advisory issued for Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 09:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 925 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wardville to near Stringtown to 4 miles north of Caddo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Atoka, Coalgate, Stringtown, Lehigh, Tushka, Caney, Lane, Wardville, Daisy, Phillips, Atoka Reservoir, Chockie, Bentley, McGee Creek Lake, Redden, Boggy Depot Park and Darwin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ATOKA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO