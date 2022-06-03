ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Tarrant by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tarrant...

alerts.weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRYAN AND ATOKA COUNTIES At 943 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Daisy to 9 miles northwest of Moyers to 5 miles east of Lane, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atoka, Stringtown, Tushka, Caney, Lane, Wardville, Daisy, Atoka Reservoir, Chockie, Bentley, McGee Creek Lake, Redden and Darwin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 09:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 925 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wardville to near Stringtown to 4 miles north of Caddo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Atoka, Coalgate, Stringtown, Lehigh, Tushka, Caney, Lane, Wardville, Daisy, Phillips, Atoka Reservoir, Chockie, Bentley, McGee Creek Lake, Redden, Boggy Depot Park and Darwin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Harrison, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Delta; Franklin; Harrison; Lamar; Marion; Morris; Red River; Titus; Upshur SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 320 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOWIE CAMP CASS DELTA FRANKLIN HARRISON LAMAR MARION MORRIS RED RIVER TITUS UPSHUR
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 319 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA POTTAWATOMIE IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC SEMINOLE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA ATOKA BRYAN COAL HUGHES JOHNSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ATOKA, COALGATE, DURANT, HOLDENVILLE, SEMINOLE, SHAWNEE, TISHOMINGO, WETUMKA, AND WEWOKA.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK

