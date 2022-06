Chisholm, MN- Community members are invited to hear from school district officials about the Operating and Bond Referendum this fall. Previously, the event was going to be held on May 31 but it will now take place on June 7. The night will begin at 6 p.m. at Valentini’s Supper Club. Dinner will be provided and so will childcare. All are welcome to attend.

DULUTH, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO