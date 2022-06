GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man convicted of 10 crimes in connection with a shooting last summer will spend at least 45 years in prison. According to officials, Tyler Manka, 27, was first arrested last July in connection with an incident in which one man was shot and wounded. Grand Island Police said the July shooting happened near 16th Street and Broadwell Avenue. Police said Manka also fired more shots including several which hit a nearby vehicle occupied by two men.

