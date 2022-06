Tennessee’s final game in the Knoxville Regional against Georgia Tech was full of drama, excitement, and for the home crowd – complete jubilance. Down by four runs halfway through the game, Tennessee fought back behind the arm of Will Mabrey, leading to a ninth inning that will be remembered in Knoxville for quite some time. The Vols entered the ninth inning down by one run, but it didn’t stay that way for long. Jordan Beck’s electric double scored Kyle Booker to officially tie the game at 4-4 in the ninth inning, which was followed by another score after Trey Lipscomb was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. With two runs already on the board, Tennessee’s Christian Moore delivered a two-run double to extend Tennessee’s lead to three – but the Vols still weren’t done yet.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO