KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information of a body found Monday morning that had been set on fire. The Kansas City Police Department stated that someone driving in the area of Raytown Road between Longview Road and Longview Parkway saw a body on fire on the side of the road about 12:40 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO