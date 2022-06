LIMA — There are some astronomically large changes in the works led by the Lima Astronomical Society. The group formed in 1952 when individual members brought their own telescopes to view the heavens and conduct astronomical research. When ground was first broken for Schoonover Observatory in 1963 and a 12 1/2-inch handmade telescope was installed, their ability to make observations improved markedly. At the time, it was one of only two observatories in the country run by a city. The other was Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

