Albany, GA

Gun sellers aware of sketchy buyers

By Anthony Bordanaro
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The store manager at Dawson Road Pawn Shop, Ryan Ellsworth, says gun sales are up, but they say they’ve been up for the past few years. This is also being seen nationally. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated $18.5 million in sales in 2021,...

www.walb.com

WALB 10

DOCO budgets $30K for Juneteenth celebrations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is hosting their first celebration for Juneteenth. One they hope has a good turnout. Monday morning at the commission meeting, there was some disagreement about the amount of money that should be spent. The overall budget for the Juneteenth celebration is $30,000, a figure...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Moultrie restaurant owners are facing a slew of charges after buying and reselling game animals through their eatery, according to law enforcement. Javier Alonso, Sr. and Javier Alonso, Jr. are facing over 60 charges in total. Alonso, Sr. is facing 34 charges and Alonso, Jr. is facing 33 charges. The father and son own the Latin House.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 19 marks Juneteenth. It is a day to commemorate the abolishment of slavery. There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to mark Juneteenth. The 4th annual Juneteenth Festival will be Saturday, June 18. It will be at Riverfront Park, 112 N Front Street. It will be from noon till dusk. Admission is free. There will be vendors, music and kids attractions. Also part of the festival is the Gospel Explosion and the Conversation Stageplay. The Gospel Explosion event will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at the Albany Amphitheater. The Conversation Stageplay will be Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

DOJ: Adel drug dealer gets 200 months behind bars

ALBANY, GA – A Southwest Georgia resident and gang member with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison after a federal jury found him guilty on all counts. Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, of Adel, Georgia, was sentenced to a total of 200 months for...
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Donalsonville PD captures alligator

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An alligator is back in the wild after an encounter with law enforcement. The Donalsonville Police Department captured the alligator found at a resident’s home on Friday morning, according to the agency. The gator has been safely relocated to Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia gang member sentenced to 200 months in prison on gun, drug charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Southwest Georgia man and Crips gang member was found guilty on three different charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, was sentenced to 200 months for possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, possession […]
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. announces projects for SPLOST funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders say the request for SPLOST money is almost double what they actually have. The county is trying to divide up $36 million from the budget. There has to be an agreement between both the City of Albany and Dougherty County because these funds...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia man sentenced for stealing, selling guns

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — An Ashburn, Georgia man has been sentenced to 108 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of a firearm from a licensed dealer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Demetri Lott, 44, used the roof to break into a Cordele, […]
CORDELE, GA
valdostatoday.com

VPD make arrest for Dollar General burglary

VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after an alarm company assisted Valdosta police. Offender: Thomas, Christopher D, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 12:34 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to Dollar General (1610 Northside Drive) after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA
CNHI

Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success

HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
HAHIRA, GA
WALB 10

High gas prices driving people to consider electric vehicles

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The cost of gas is at a record high with no end in sight. The pain at the pump is becoming too much for some that many are considering buying electric cars. The majority of the people WALB’s Alicia Lewis talked with Monday say it boils down to two things.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Ashburn man sentenced for Cordele gun store thefts

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - An Ashburn man who broke into two Cordele gun stores, stealing multiple firearms and selling or distributing them in the community was sentenced to prison Wednesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia. Demetri Lott, 44, was sentenced to serve...
CORDELE, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: Thomasville woman found safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are searching for a woman with dementia who went missing Saturday in Thomasville. According to the Thomasville Police Department, 69-year-old Avis McIntyre was last seen around 1:30 p.m. wearing an all white jogging suit. She has gray hair in a bun. The search was getting...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTVM

1 shot on Fairfield Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late morning shooting that left one person injured. Police say they were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday that someone was shot in the 900 block of Fairfield Drive. Authorities say the person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. offering free swimming lessons for kids

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany wants kid’s summer to begin with a splash but in a safe way. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler partnered up with Swim For Life to give away free swimming lessons. Fowler said it’s about much more than learning how to swim. He said it’s also about them being safe and healthy.
ALBANY, GA

