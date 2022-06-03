ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Baker teacher Bree Hurni wins Kathryn L. Brenner Award

By David Young
townbroadcast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBree Hurni, first grade teacher at Baker Elementary, was named the winner of this year’s Katheryn Lorraine Brenner Wayland Union Schools Teacher Award. Kathy Brenner was an outstanding student at Wayland Union, who died less than six months after she graduated in 1993 on Oct. 19 due to complications of cystic...

