Sturgeon Bay, WI

Graham Park Dedication in Sturgeon Bay Features New Fountain

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The celebration is underway in Sturgeon Bay, as a new fountain is dedicated at Graham Park on Friday. The 15-foot tall structure is designed to enhance the waterfront, and pay tribute to the area’s recreation, and rich maritime history. With water surging...

wncy.com

WNCY

Conservation success stories boost farmers’ confidence

CHILTON, Wis. — The journey toward implementing conservation practices can intimidate farmers, especially those with no prior experience. However, networking with other farmers and sharing experiences has given Mitchell Schaefer the confidence to try them on his own farm. Schaefer farms in Calumet County on 400 acres and has...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Officers Free Deer Caught in Fence

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Green Bay police officers recently helped free a doe that was hanging on for deer life. On May 30, officers Herlache and Walvort were dispatched for a deer that was caught in a fence along a highway. The officers were able to release...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Gas Prices Teetering Towards $5/Gal Mark

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Gas prices are inching up and up towards the five dollar a gallon mark, a price never before seen on Wisconsin gas pumps. Mackenzie Schneider says she’s monitoring her expenses just to make sure she can fill up her tank. Mackenzie Schneider says...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

10 Displaced in Green Bay House Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ten people are without a home after a fire on Green Bay’s west side Saturday afternoon. Around 12:20 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Elmore Street for the report of a fire in the second floor of a single-family home.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Two Found Dead in Appleton Home

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Police in Appleton say they’ve found two people dead inside a home just south of the city’s downtown. Officers were called at 8:49 p.m. Monday to a home on the 600 block of West Third Street. That’s where they found the bodies of a man and a woman.
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Mother of Kiel Student at Center of Controversy Speaks

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The mother of one of the students at the center of controversy in the Kiel School District is speaking out after the allegations made against her son were dropped. Rose Rabidoux says she’s still worried that the sexual harassment accusations made by the district against...
KIEL, WI
WNCY

WIAA state golf tournament tees off Monday in Kohler

THE MEET: The 96th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Golf Championships will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 6-7 on the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis. Competition will begin at 7 a.m. on both days. Tee time assignments for Sunday practice and for Monday’s play are posted on the boys golf page of the WIAA website.
KOHLER, WI
WNCY

A Phantom TItle

The West De Pere Phantom girls team captured the Division 1 championship at the WIAA State Track and Field meet in La Crosse. The Phantoms piled up 60.33 points to easily outdistance Homestead with 36 in capturing the first ever state title for a Green Bay Metro area team. West...
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

A Bobcat legend passes

Paul Coppo passed away last Thursday at the age of 83. The Hancock, Michigan native was one of the most influential players and personalities the sport of hockey has known in this area. After earning All-American recognition as captain of his Michigan Tech college team, Coppo moved to Green Bay and joined the Green Bay Bobcats in 1960. In his 12 year playing career, he piled up 227 goals with 325 assists and retired as the franchises’ all time leading scorer with 557 points. He was also the leading scorer on the 1962 U.S. Mens’ National Hockey Team and on the 1964 US Olympic squad in Innsbruck, Austria. Coppo later became the Head Coach and owner of the Bobcat franchise. He was also a key figure in the development of the De Pere Youth Hockey Association as a teacher, coach and fundraiser. Coppo was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Driver Pleads No Contest in Triple-Fatal Crash

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Abdi Ahmed was convicted Monday for a high-speed crash which killed three people, and will be sentenced Aug. 8. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

