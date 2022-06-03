ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Building Out Capability For Zero-Negotiation, Online Sales

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComments from Ford CEO Jim Farley on Thursday seemed to indicate that the company was going to transition to 100-percent online, fixed-price sales for its EV offerings to stay competitive with modern retail expectations. A Ford spokesperson provided additional details on Friday. Rather than a complete transition to a...

www.roadandtrack.com

CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Is Going to 100% Online, Fixed-Price Sales For EVs, Says CEO Jim Farley

The Ford brand will transition to exclusively online, fixed-price, delivered-to-your-door sales for EVs, CEO Jim Farley said, in a statement reported by USA Today. "We've got to go to non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory [at dealerships]; it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," he said during Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, the paper reported.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

New Vehicle Sales Continue On A Downward Spiral

The US automotive industry is going through one of the most brutal slumps in recorded history. The reason for this is a severely strained supply chain. Manufacturers can't build enough cars to fill dealership demand, leaving most lots empty. And the dealer system isn't doing itself any favors by slapping hefty markups on cars. A few manufacturers have implemented procedures to keep this from happening, but it's still pretty much the status quo.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Trades In Gas For EV: Delivery & Impressions

This Tesla Model Y owner just took delivery of his all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. However, what's arguably more important is that he traded in his 2016 F-150 (gas-powered, of course) to get into the new electric version. While we love a good highly produced YouTube video by...
CARS
Financial World

Research: Luxury car brands are losing value the fastest

To determine which car brands lose the most in value over time, automotive industry experts at the carVertical platform conducted a study that analyzed more than 72 million data relevant for the period from 2019 to 2022 in Europe, the US and Australia . Below are the most important conclusions...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Sales Strategy#Vehicles#Ev#Road Track#Digital#Target
TechCrunch

Ford wants to sell EVs online only and at a set price

“I feel like when that second quarter last year profit came out for Tesla and they showed like a $15,000 premium, it totally changed my world,” CEO Jim Farley said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. “It was an epiphany. It was like the angels sung, it was like, ‘Oh my god, we can make more money on EVs than our ICE.’”
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Victoria’s Secret Shift Not Catching on With Shoppers Yet; Belk and Conn’s Collaborate on Store-in-Store Home Furnishings Offering

Today in retail, eobuwie takes the shoes out of traditional shoe stores across Poland, and payment declines are on the rise as inflation increases. Plus, eCommerce is changing real estate-related decisions, the era of plug-and-play eCommerce solutions might be over and Payoneer teams up with Optty on a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Malls Prove Another Hub in Amazon’s Expanding Logistics Network

Click here to read the full article. The company’s test into delivery from malls has been quietly rolling along at properties such as Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Dives Deeper Into Drone DeliveryAmazon Looks to Shrink Real Estate PortfolioOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Food deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Food deliverer Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) will drop out of Germany's blue chip stock index DAX (.GDAXI) replaced by consumer goods maker Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) from June 20, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Friday. Just over a year after being relegated from the DAX,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
Footwear News

Amazon’s CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark Resigns

Click here to read the full article. A top Amazon executive overseeing the company’s retail and logistics business is departing the company. Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at the internet giant, said on Friday that he is departing after 23 years with the company. The executive shared the email he sent to his team on Twitter and LinkedIn but did not announce his next venture. His resignation is effective July 1. “I am a builder at heart – it’s what drives me,” Clark wrote. “For me there has been no greater company to hone those skills than here at Amazon. As...
BUSINESS

