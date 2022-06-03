Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for assault on officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Cotton Valley was arrested in connection with a downtown shooting that injured three people early Saturday morning. Shreveport police say 24-year-old Tydius Williams of Cotton Valley is in jail in connection with the shooting that happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of Travis and Spring. Police say there was a verbal argument and the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired into the nearby public parking lot. Three people were hit, including two women and one man.

COTTON VALLEY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO