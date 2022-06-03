Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for assault on officer

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of I-220. An unidentified driver was killed in this crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2018 Ram pickup west in the I-20 eastbound travel lanes. The Ram collided head-on with the Ford, causing both vehicles to exit the road. The Ram caught fire as a result of the crash.
