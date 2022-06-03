ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for assault on officer

KSLA
 3 days ago

www.ksla.com

KSLA

Teen drowns at Toledo Bend spillway

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An 18-year-old male drowned at the spillway of Toledo Bend dam Monday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call that three young men were swimming when one of them went under water. Sabine sheriff’s deputies and the...
SABINE PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Rolling Shootout Leaves Juvenile Dead

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person dead and 2 others injured. This call came into dispatch at 9:58 p.m. from the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue, which is located in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located 2 victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their body. 1 victim had been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Authorities identify Marshall, Texas, homicide victim; law officers arrest suspect

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have identified the elderly man found dead over the weekend. And they’ve arrested the man they think is responsible for his death. A family member of 64-year-old David Yale Allen found the Marshall, Texas, man’s body inside a home in the 500 block of Carey Road on Saturday evening. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the discovery about 6:50 p.m.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

1 killed, 1 wounded in southwest Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Garden Valley neighborhood that killed one person and left another wounded late Monday night. After officers responded to shots fired just before 10:00 p.m. EMS and a large police presence were called to the area. Police arrived at the scene on the corner of Jewella Ave. and W. 70th St. and found a male juvenile shot and killed inside of a grey truck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches PD says year-old Crime Stoppers program is helping

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Is a Natchitoches effort to combat crime working?. In the summer of 2021, Natchitoches started a new Crime Stoppers program. KSLA spoke with the Natchitoches Police Department Monday, June 6 to check in on how the program is going. They say it has helped. Over the past year, they say they have received 55 tips and paid $3,300 for those tips.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Parish man arrested in weekend shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a north Natchitoches Parish man in connection with a weekend shooting in Ashland, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Charles David “Cowboy” Cloud, 68, of Ashland, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTAL

Cotton Valley man arrested for downtown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Cotton Valley was arrested in connection with a downtown shooting that injured three people early Saturday morning. Shreveport police say 24-year-old Tydius Williams of Cotton Valley is in jail in connection with the shooting that happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of Travis and Spring. Police say there was a verbal argument and the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired into the nearby public parking lot. Three people were hit, including two women and one man.
COTTON VALLEY, LA
KTAL

Body of drowned teen found near dam in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of an 18-year-old was found Monday evening near the spillway of the Toledo Bend Dam. Two young men called the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:00 p.m. when a friend with them went under the water while swimming. Deputies, firefighters,...
SABINE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police respond to shooting complaint; Monroe man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 5, 2022, around 9:41 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Stacy Drive in reference to a shooting complaint. As officers arrived at the scene, they observed a white Toyota Corolla leaving the scene. Authorities made a traffic stop on the vehicle and asked all […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Cotton Valley man arrested in alleged road rage incident that led to crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 52-year-old man from Cotton Valley is behind bars after allegedly purposely causing a wreck that left another person injured. Louisiana State Police officials say on Sunday, June 5 around 9 a.m., troopers arrested Earl Lewis IV, 52, of Cotton Valley. He was wanted on a fugitive warrant for a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Troopers say the investigation started back on May 5, when they responded to a a wreck on I-20 near Highway 9 in Bienville Parish.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
hopeprescott.com

Wreck on East Third In Front of Old VFW

Hope Police, Hope Firemen,and Pafford responded to a two-vehicle accident on East Third in Hope shortly before 2pm Monday near the old VFW. Firemen and Pafford personnel had to extricate the driver of the Chrysler mini-van.
HOPE, AR
KTAL

LSP: Man charged with attempted murder after causing crash in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Cotton Valley man accused of intentionally causing a crash during an argument with the driver. According to Troop G Public Information Officer Jonathan Odom, 52-year-old Earl Lewis was wanted for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly causing a single-vehicle crash on I-20 near LA Hwy 9 in Bienville Parish on May 5.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Interstate 20 wreck kills one driver

The victim of a fiery crash on Interstate 20 in Bossier City early Sunday remains unidentified. Louisiana State Police said the two-vehicle wreck happened just east of I-220 shortly after midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Ford pick-up was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, a 2018...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of I-220. An unidentified driver was killed in this crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2018 Ram pickup west in the I-20 eastbound travel lanes. The Ram collided head-on with the Ford, causing both vehicles to exit the road. The Ram caught fire as a result of the crash.
LOUISIANA STATE

