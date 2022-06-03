ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

By Erika Stanish
 3 days ago

State police investigating shots fired in Fayette County 01:35

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County.

Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.

Police said the victim was outside George R. Smalley Company when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement later found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not known at this time. A motive is also not clear at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Both the victim and the suspect have not been identified.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Police: Man kills man in relationship with ex-wife, takes his own life in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man shot and killed another man in a relationship with his ex-wife before taking his own life in Fayette County Friday, police said. Police released new details Saturday about the apparent murder-suicide in Hopwood, identifying 55-year-old Brian Coll as the victim and 50-year-old Craig Rishel as the shooter. According to police, Rishel was "distraught and angry" that Coll was in a relationship with his ex-wife. Police said Rishel went to George R. Smalley Company where Coll worked, found him in the parking lot and shot him multiple times. Rishel tried to get into the business where his ex-wife also worked, but police said he couldn't get in and left the scene. Coll was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Troopers said they found Rishel next to his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found him with two guns and multiple handwritten notes explaining his actions.  
