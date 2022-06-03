Comnpleted Victoriously: Granite Hills graduates celebrated

Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it. — Russell Baker, 1970. Well, well, well, my peeps, it’s just about that time again. The dog days of summer are almost upon us, spreading smiles and sunshine, bluebirds and butterflies, and swapping shoes for sandals. Ah, what a dream! But for some of us, these three stagnant months are only our nightmares come to life, haunting our very existence. This can only mean the beginning of the Good (ice cream), the Bad (triple digit degrees), and the Ugly (preposterous electric bills). Luckily, we have solar at ARF, which does seem to help a bit; it’s almost like having your very own Superman bouncing the sun’s rays off his chest. Stand back doggies, I’ve got you covered! Unfortunately, our hero can only do so much, and we have to muddle through this sizzling season using our own devices. Curses. Or…maybe we can join forces against this evil hellion of heat, and beat him at his own game. Bring it on summer, we aren’t afraid of you, the saboteur of the solar system. We have trays of ice cubes, frozen Otter pops, and chilly kiddy pools to soak our fevered heads. Take that! Hold on…what? Tomorrow’s going to be 107? If you need me, I’ll be holding court down at the deep end.

