Porterville, CA

Comnpleted Victoriously: Granite Hills graduates celebrated

By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

With the Granite Hills High School Band playing the exciting and elegant strains of Pomp and Circumstance by, graduating students walked into Rankin Stadium and proceeded to their seats on Thursday. After the Porterville Military Academy Cadet Color Guard presented the colors, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led...

GV Wire

She Got $10 for Top Grades, but What She Really Wanted Was 50 Books

Yanely Reyes Cruz was still a little sleepy Monday morning when Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas arrived at her fifth-grade classroom at Kirk Elementary School with an armful of books. So Yanely didn’t quite remember that a couple of weeks ago, when she was presented a $10 award for being...
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

MUSD holds photographic history contest

Jordan Mattox and Jennifer Sauceda of Madera South High School present first place historical essay winner, Karina Alvarado with a certificate and $100 prize donated by The Madera Tribune. Madera South High School history teacher Jordan Mattox recently dipped into his pedagogical haversack to create a new Madera Method project...
MADERA, CA
Tehechapi News

Kathleen Marie Baxter, Nov. 4, 1989 – May 20, 2022

Kathleen Marie Baxter passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. She was 32 years old. Kathleen was born on Nov. 4, 1989 in Long Beach, Calif., to parents David and Theresa Baxter and older brother, Jason. In 1991 she welcomed a younger sister, Michelle. When she was 3 years old her family moved to Tehachapi, Calif. She attended the Tehachapi Unified School District and later transferred to the Valley Achievement Center School for Autism in Bakersfield. At the age of 21 she moved to Endeavor in the West, a home for autistic adults in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

VISALIA – A community is a network of relationships strengthened by the commitment of its members to each other. It’s about serving customers who support local business, caring for patients who care for others, and helping others who may be unable to help themselves. For more than six...
VISALIA, CA
Madera Tribune

Sacrifice of the sheriff’s son

Sheriff W.O. Justice’s 1950 campaign ad. Madera County Sheriff William O. Justice wore his badge for 20 years — from 1935 to 1955. During that time, he wrestled with some pretty thorny issues. An influx of striking cotton pickers caused a riot under his watch. Four Madera policemen somehow lost their guns to four crooks, and if that wasn’t enough, a United States Senator conducted an investigation of his law enforcements tactics in Madera County.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield's first-ever 911 dispatcher tasked with providing mental health care

Delphina Rojo never imagined going into mental health care recovery. But after gaining years of experience in Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from CSUB, Rojo now occupies Bakersfield’s inaugural position as a recovery specialist tasked with fielding 911 calls that meet certain criteria. She provides mental health services for the Bakersfield Police Department’s Communications Center.
KMJ

UPDATE: Porterville High School Lockdown Lifted

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The lockdown at Porterville High School has been lifted. Police say an incident happened near the school so the school was locked down as a precaution. Once the incident was clear, the lockdown was lifted. ———————— (KMJ) —...
Bakersfield Californian

CAPK hopes to build outreach to homeless with safe campsite

From her M Street Navigation Center vantage point inside Kern County’s newest campsite, Laurie Hughey watched for several weeks as a homeless man dutifully swept the portion of the sidewalk where he sleeps, next to Weill Park, which is occasionally used as an unofficial campsite. As tents, restrooms and...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Board of Supervisors announce 2021 Tulare County employee of the year

TULARE COUNTY – Each year the Tulare County Board of Supervisors selects one employee of the year from over 100 qualified nominees and almost 20 county departments. This year, at the May 24 Board of Supervisors meeting, the board recognized Jessica Guzman as the 2021 Tulare County Employee of the Year from the 116 qualified nominees and 19 county departments. Guzman is an accountant III with Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency and she is known as an employee that goes above and beyond in all her assigned duties.
KGET

Man convicted of murder in shooting near Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of murder for shooting a man who told him to leave his family’s property. The jury on Friday found Alvaro Cruz guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Narciso Martinez. Cruz, 49, faces up to 50 years to life in prison. The shooting […]
WASCO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. In Fresno County, the Sheriff’s office says it’s easier to get your hands on a firearm today than in the last 20 years. “A problem we’re seeing here in Fresno County, and it spreads all...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Animal Rescue of Fresno—Summer in the City

Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it. — Russell Baker, 1970. Well, well, well, my peeps, it’s just about that time again. The dog days of summer are almost upon us, spreading smiles and sunshine, bluebirds and butterflies, and swapping shoes for sandals. Ah, what a dream! But for some of us, these three stagnant months are only our nightmares come to life, haunting our very existence. This can only mean the beginning of the Good (ice cream), the Bad (triple digit degrees), and the Ugly (preposterous electric bills). Luckily, we have solar at ARF, which does seem to help a bit; it’s almost like having your very own Superman bouncing the sun’s rays off his chest. Stand back doggies, I’ve got you covered! Unfortunately, our hero can only do so much, and we have to muddle through this sizzling season using our own devices. Curses. Or…maybe we can join forces against this evil hellion of heat, and beat him at his own game. Bring it on summer, we aren’t afraid of you, the saboteur of the solar system. We have trays of ice cubes, frozen Otter pops, and chilly kiddy pools to soak our fevered heads. Take that! Hold on…what? Tomorrow’s going to be 107? If you need me, I’ll be holding court down at the deep end.
FRESNO, CA

