Marshall County officials believe they have solved the alligator mystery that has plagued Mike Miller Park for the past several days. Park officials provided an update on the Park's Facebook page over the weekend. They said a person who has hunted and caught alligators on multiple occasions was brought in over the weekend and after two nights at the park, that person believes a grass carp is suspected to be what was reported as an alligator.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO