Fleets Cove Beach Closed Because of Bacteria

A second Huntington beach was closed after the Sufolk County Health Department reported Friday that it had found an excessive level of bacteria.

Fleets Cove Beach was closed on Friday.

Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington, which closed on Thursday, remains closed.

Fleets Cove will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822 or contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours.