ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Fleets Cove Beach Closed Because of Bacteria

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEtQY_0fzyfgnC00

A second Huntington beach was closed after the Sufolk County Health Department reported Friday that it had found an excessive level of bacteria.

Fleets Cove Beach was closed on Friday.

Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington, which closed on Thursday, remains closed.

Fleets Cove will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822 or contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours.

Comments / 0

Related
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Beach day in Jamesport

On a recent 90 degree day, South Jamesport Beach in Riverhead was dotted with late afternoon beachgoers. (Credit: Tara Smith) Temperatures hit 90 degrees early last week which means one thing and one thing only: let the summer beach days begin. Whether you prefer the gentle, majestic Peconic Bay or...
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Northport to Celebrate Maritime Heritage on Saturday

Northport will celebrate its maritime heritage Saturday with a variety of activities, from a blessing of the fleet to a seafood chowder contest. Events start at 10 a.m. at the Northport Village Park and dock and run until 2 p.m. The US Coast Guard Auxiliary coordinates the event with the Village of Northport and the Northport Chamber of Commerce.
NORTHPORT, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Roomors Gifts reopens in its new storefront in Lindenhurst

Roomers Gifts is back in action. After over six months of searching, planning and working on the space, owner Danielle Vergano announced that the new and improved Roomors Gifts is officially open in its new home at 39 W. Hoffman Ave. in Lindenhurst. The new shop is located in the...
LINDENHURST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

Shark Patrol Operation Mobilized in Long Island Following Shark Sightings

Shark sightings over the Memorial Day weekend forced local authorities to launch the fin finder program known as Hempstead Town Shark Patrol on Long Island, New York. The operation was announced after a fisherman in the town saw a 10-foot-long shortfin mako shark near the Point Lookout site on Long Beach Barrier Island on Monday, May 30.
ANIMALS
longisland.com

The Mad Batter, A New Tea Spot, Opens in Blue Point

With an Alice in Wonderland vibe, The Mad Batter Tea Room & Cafe opened in Blue Point this winter. According to a story in GreaterLongIsland.com, the new tea room offers more than 40 different types of teas. They also serve coffee, food, and dessert. Judging from their Facebook page, The...
BLUE POINT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Beaches#Cove#Huntington Beach#Fleets Cove Beach#Gold Star Battalion Beach#Office Of Ecology
HuntingtonNow

How To: Get a Film/Photography Permit in Huntington

The Town of Huntington requires commercial organizations to apply for a permit to film or photograph on town property. The news media and private non-profit operations are exempt. Photos taken for personal use, including wedding, prom or other events, on town property do not require a permit, even if the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Large water main breaks, floods Queens streets

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A large water main in Queens broke overnight, which quickly flooded cars. The incident happened at around 2 a.m., officials said. Cars parked next to the Queensbridge Houses were affected. On the scene, FDNY and officials from the city’s Department of Environmental Protection have shut off the water to […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

NY pet shops balk at ban on selling dogs, cats, rabbits

If signed into law, a bill banning the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York could put Selmer's Pet Land in Huntington Station out of business, the owner said. Jessica Selmer takes pride in what she calls the safe sale of live companion animals, which she said accounts for 80% of sales at the more-than-80-year-old shop. While the third-generation owner of the pet store is pro-rescue, she said that just isn't for everyone.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
HuntingtonNow

Beaches and Baseball Draw Huntington Residents

A beach cleanup and a free baseball clinic brought out participants Saturday, who enjoyed the activities and the warm, sunny weather. Town Councilwoman Joan Cergol, who has led a series of beach cleanups this weekend, drew about 60 volunteers to spruce up Centerport Beach, picking up trash and planting flowers around the Senior Beach House. Some students collected service hours while others were there just to improve the beach.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Holbrook Mobil on LIE Service Road To Be Razed For New Bolla Market

Developers are proposing to tear down the existing gas station at the intersection of Patchogue Holbrook Road and the north service road to the LIE at Exit 61 and replace it with a new Bolla Market. Seeking final site plan approval, engineers who represented the development company said that the...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fun, food, and safety for Nautical Mile Festival

In addition to enjoying fun, food, and fellowship, safety is a primary concern for Freeport’s 32nd Nautical Mile Festival tomorrow (Saturday, June 4). Mayor Robert Kennedy and village officials gathered on the Mile outside the River House Grille today for a news conference to update residents on the security measures being taken.
FREEPORT, NY
northforker.com

Dream Day: Exploring history and nature in the Three Village area

Taking in a sunset at West Meadow Beach. (Credit: Grant Parpan) 7 A.M. Start bright and early to build up an appetite on the trails at Avalon Nature Preserve (200 Harbor Road, Stony Brook), one of the best hiking spots on all of Long Island. This five-habitat preserve is accessible at no fee and boasts four interconnected trails and a pond scene ideal for a picnic later in the day.
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

LI Science Center Awarded $496,000 Grant for Rooftop Planetarium

The Long Island Science Center has been awarded a grant from the New York State Council for the Arts Capital Projects Fund in the amount of $496,000 for a rooftop planetarium and lecture hall. This planetarium will be the focal point of the new Science Center building located at 111 East Main Street in downtown Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
1K+
Followers
624
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy