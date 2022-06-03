ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veneta, OR

New Veneta pharmacy helps community with prescriptions

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 3 days ago

VENETA, Ore. -- A new pharmacy in Veneta has opened to fill the gap left after several nearby pharmacies closed down. Caris Pharmacy recently...

www.kezi.com

kezi.com

Oregon Coast Humane Society program has kids volunteer to help animals

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Oregon Coast Humane Society is offering a special program where kids volunteer to help take care of the shelter’s animals. As part of a partnership between Siuslaw Middle School’s Kiwanis Builder’s Club and Oregon Coast Humane Society, students have had the opportunity to spend time on weekends helping take care of the humane society’s animals. The kids help with a variety of tasks including cleaning and feeding the animals as well as serving as receptionists for the humane society. The volunteers also help socialize shy animals who may have a harder time finding a home.
ANIMALS
klcc.org

As Everyone Village grows, so does hope

What will eventually be Eugene’s largest transitional shelter site is roughly halfway completed. Everyone Village in west Eugene is aiming to provide 100 spaces on its acreage, and give residents a safe and secure environment. 33-year-old Elizabeth Deffenbaugh wanted off the cold, damp streets of Eugene. Unable to meet...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FILL THE BOOT RAISES RECORD AMOUNT

Local firefighters received a high level of response from the community, and raised a record amount of money during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Engineer/paramedic Scott Cooper from the City of Roseburg Fire Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Riverside trash would be a federal offense

Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
OREGON STATE
City
Junction City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
City
Veneta, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kezi.com

Food For Lane County preparing for Chefs' Night Out fundraiser event

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been hard at work all day Sunday setting up for Food For Lane County's 30th Chefs' Night Out fundraiser event. The event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday evening at the Lane Events Center. In the past, the event was held at the Hult Center, but this year, they decided to move it to the Lane Events Center because it has more space, according to Dawn Marie Woodward with Food For Lane County.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Searching for a new COO at BAH, June 6

Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is searching for a new Chief Operating Officer after recently hired Larry Butler Jr. was released from the position after one-week on the job. A deeper background check reportedly uncovered information not previously known. A release from BAH, “Bay Area Hospital (BAH) uses a comprehensive background check process to vet all of its new hires. Even the best system can be manipulated by an unscrupulous individual. That said, BAH’s process is consistent with industry standards, and includes, amongst other things, a full state, county and national criminal background check, a minimum of three professional reference checks, and in-depth interviews. BAH, like all modern health care organizations, has robust systems in place to protect its patients’ and employees’ data. We are confident that those systems work. A review of those systems indicates that no sensitive information has been breached. Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough audit of our systems to ensure that all private data has been maintained in full and strict confidence.”
COOS BAY, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Springfield, OR

Springfield is a city in Lane County, Oregon. As the third-largest city in the state, after Portland and Eugene, it recorded a population of 63,365 in the 2016 census. Springfield is home to Lane Community College and the University of Oregon's Springfield campus. There are plenty of things to do...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
#Pharmacies#Prescriptions#Getting Good#New Veneta#Caris Pharmacy#Ray S Grocery Store
kezi.com

Local driving instructor weighs in on "100 Deadliest Days"

EUGENE, ORE. -- As we head into the summer months, we also head into what's known as the most dangerous time of the year for teen drivers. Officials have labeled the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, The "100 deadliest days." AAA officials said teen drivers are at a...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lost ashes returned to family after two years

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- A Springfield couple has returned a keychain filled with ashes to its rightful owner. Stacey Nash and Kevin Cargill located the keychain in front of their home on Monday, and posted a photo of it on social media in an attempt to locate its owner. Nash said...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Reckless Endangering in Lane Co., June 7

Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
newslincolncounty.com

The Future is Bright and Shiney at Oregon Coast Community College

Registration has opened for summer and fall terms at Oregon Coast Community College. Summer is a great time to catch up on credits or take an interesting course for fun. Summer 2022 classes include U.S. Government, World Regional Geography, American Indian History, Literature of Science Fiction, Disc Golf, Surfing, and more. Summer term begins July 5 and ends August 20. For Fall 2022, students can expect a robust lineup of classes, activities, and events. Fall term will include a wider selection of courses including computer science, Japanese Culture, Environmental Literature, Disc Golf, Surfing, and much more. Fall term begins September 26 and ends December 10.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Oregon's latest COVID hospitalization wave expected to peak in mid-June

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting hammered by another COVID-19 wave, but the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University continues to point to a respite after mid-June. The report projects that the state will top out at 313 active hospitalizations on June 14, with hospitalizations declining after...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Thousands visit new Farmers Market Pavilion opening weekend

EUGENE, Ore. -- The new Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene is now open. Thousands of people spent the day checking out the new venue at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Oak Street. Many people told KEZI they've been eagerly counting down the days until the doors to this...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

