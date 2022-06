“I play the two-row button accordion. I play my father’s style.” Sounds simple, but coming from the mouth of 78-year-old Santiago Jimenez, Jr. in his studio in the heart of San Antonio, Texas, this is a summary of generations of history, and a defiant present-tense statement. As is the title of his brand-new album Still Kicking!, featuring ten tracks of traditional Tex-Mex conjunto and a pure introduction to the genre for anyone unfamiliar.

