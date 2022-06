Further details are coming to light after Monday’s fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike northeast of Emporia. The crash happened shortly before 12:15 pm at mile marker 134, seven miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and two miles northeast of the Emporia service exit. Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. John Lehnherr says the vehicle involved went off the highway and into a tree line, catching fire afterward. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor says nearby trees were also on fire after the crash.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO