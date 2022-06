Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Sergio Perez has the same chance to win the drivers’ championship as Max Verstappen. Perez was asked to move over for Verstappen twice in the Spanish Grand Prix and also told not to attack his teammate at a time when he was quicker due to strategy, costing him a shot at victory. In Monaco, however, Perez went from third on the grid to win ahead of Verstappen in third place, and Horner says both drivers have the same opportunity to win the title.

