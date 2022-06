You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO