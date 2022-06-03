ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Cleveland Police arrest 2 suspects for auto break-ins

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police arrest two suspects after a rash of auto break-ins at an apartment complex. It began with calls around 3:40 AM on Thursday about several...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDEF

Shooting on Fort Street leaves three injured

Chattanooga police are also investigating a shooting incident from Saturday night that left three people injured. It happened at around 11:15 P.M. Saturday in the 1300 block of Fort Street. Authorities say officers arrived and found a 24-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Three shot, including child, downtown on Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a triple shooting downtown from Saturday night. It happened after 11PM in the 1300 block of Fort Street, about a block away from the Convention Center. The victims were in a car when they were shot. They were a 24 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for June 6

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-007762- 7609 Standifer Gap Road- Warrant Service- Silverdale Detention Center notified police that Brandy Bowman was in custody. Bowman was served with three East Ridge warrants. Paperwork for processing was faxed to Silverdale Detention Center. No number assigned-...
EAST RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Cleveland, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
wvlt.tv

Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting

‘We will see you later’ | Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime detective. A Sevier County Sheriff’s Office detective with nearly 30 years of service died Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Conversations about gun violence continue following several mass shootings in recent weeks. One...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Bedford County man behind bars

A Bedford County man has been charged with rape of a child. Country music shines on TPAC stage in ‘May We All’ …. 1 critically injured in downtown Nashville shooting.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 12-year-old robs gas station

Groups gathered on Saturday and Sunday to stand with survivors of clergy sexual abuse that occurred in Gatlinburg and Knoxville. Parents and students are suing Knox County Schools for gender discrimination, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. KPD still looking for the son who never made it home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST KNOXVILLE SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION BY KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials. KPD representatives later provided an incident report, where they said that the shooting happened at Holston Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, officers reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police conducting death investigation

Cartersville Police are investigating a woman’s death. According to a Cartersville Police report, officers were told that a woman was seen moving around inside a 2016 Ford Fusion at around 8 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Postelle Street. She was still there when he left at around...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wvlt.tv

Neighbors call for change after Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) -For the second time in just seven days, Chattanooga residents woke up to the news that multiple people were shot. “Loud pops, I don’t know, you think it’s firecrackers sometimes and gunshots the others,” said Caleb Waddell who lives just a block away from McCallie Avenue. The scene he described is the one that left three people dead and another 14 injured outside of Mary’s Lounge.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
q95fm.net

Endangered Child Alert Issued For Missing Tennessee Teen

An endangered child alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl. The alert was issued on Sunday. According to police, 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County on June 5th. Dunn is said to be...
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk987.com

TBI Endangered Child Alert for Teen

An Endangered Child Alert is issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office for 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn. Allie was last seen in Graysville. She is 5’7″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information you are...
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Fire Department Responds to Fire at Brainerd Cookout

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a Cookout fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Cookout located at 5001 Brainerd Road, at the intersection of Brainerd Road and Saint Marks Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the top of the roof.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WHIO Dayton

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (AP) — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said. Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Arrest Suspect in Downtown Chattanooga Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police arrested a suspect in connection to the downtown Chattanooga shooting that left six teenagers wounded on May 28. The suspect is a 15 year old male juvenile. Due to department policy, information about the suspect will not be released. The suspect is currently...
hometownheadlines.com

Three-vehicle collision on U.S. 27 in Chattooga County sends six to the hospital; victims included three children and two of the drivers.

A crash in Chattooga County involving three vehicles Saturday evening left eight injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Six people were transported to the hospital and the other two refused treatment at the crash scene. Two of the drivers were among those taken to Atrium Health Floyd from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy