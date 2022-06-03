ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sill, OK

Military Financial Assistance

By Diamond Hubbard
kswo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Sill Okla. (KSWO) - In the state of Oklahoma, service members are not eligible for state assistance during hard times. But Fort Sill is always working to take care of their soldiers and has many assistance programs available. “We have if your vehicle needs repair we have repair...

www.kswo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Elgin community toolbox open to the public starting Monday

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Elgin has a unique new project in the works, allowing residents to borrow tools free of charge. Starting Monday, Elgin residents can look no further for their next home project, because what they need is probably in the toolbox. “Several months ago, an...
ELGIN, OK
kswo.com

Construction continues on westbound off-ramp at Lee and Goodyear

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another construction project in Lawton, will continue past it’s scheduled completion date. The Westbound Off-ramp at Southwest Lee Boulevard and Northwest Goodyear Boulevard will be closed until at least June 13, weather permitting. That road work will impact employees that work at several businesses in...
kswo.com

Cameron University announces new scholarship in Engineering

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is offering a new scholarship to students looking to pursue a degree in all things S.T.E.M., especially engineering. The scholarship is named after a well-known community leader, who made a name for himself in the engineering field here in Lawton. Mike Brown had a...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

CVMA fundraises for veterans with Wheels For Warriors Poker Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosted the 8th annual Wheels for Warriors Poker Run on Saturday. The poker run was held at Diamondback-Harley Davidson, where various motorcycle groups and organizations, like the Gold Star Families, gathered to support a good cause. The focus of this event was raising funds for veteran organizations.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Fort Sill, OK
Government
City
Fort Sill, OK
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Local conducts experiment on flushable wipes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Several weeks ago citizen Joe Bailey showed up at the Lawton City Council meeting to demonstrate his experiment on flushable wipes. Lawton resident Joe Bailey spends the extra money to buy flushable wipes for his household. So, when he heard the Superintendent of Wastewater Collection tell the public flushable wipes were the problem, he took it upon himself to test it.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Jackson County Commissioner District 3 (Republican)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s primaries Election Day is just over three weeks away with two candidates running for Jackson County Commissioner District 3. Jackson County natives Rhet Johnson and Michael Hamersley are running for Jackson County district 3 commissioner. Incumbent Rhet Johnson has been in office for six...
kswo.com

LPS Summer Meal Program begins Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Summer Meal Program begins Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday, free to all kids age 18 and under and all students currently enrolled at LPS. From 8-9 a.m., breakfast will be available at several locations throughout town. Lunchtimes...
kswo.com

Construction closes parts of Sheridan and Ferris intersection

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction began on a busy intersection here in Lawton today, which may cause on-going traffic issues in the area. Work was meant to start on the intersection of Sheridan Road and Ferris Avenue last week, but had to be postponed. While repairs are on-going, the southbound...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kswo#Aer
kswo.com

OSU ‘Operation Orange’ summer camp comes to Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of students from Oklahoma State University were in Lawton this afternoon, for a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience. “Operation Orange” is a one-day traveling summer camp. There several OSU Medical Students met with area high schoolers to give them a hands-on experience of what...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station. Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cops N Bobbers brings officers, community together

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Families and law enforcement met up at Lake Humphreys Saturday morning for the sixth annual Cops N Bobbers Family Fun Day. The Kids Fishing Tournament started at 9 a.m. and ended at noon. According to the Duncan Police Department’s Training Lieutenant David Woods, the event gives...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Paradise Valley VFD hosts annual fish fry fundraiser

Okla. (KSWO) - The Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual fish fry fundraiser today, attracting a big crowd. People lined up outside the building for food and there was no shortage of entertainment. Local artist Anthony Spencer performed as everyone enjoyed a wide selection of food. They served...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Army
kswo.com

Hot temperatures on the way, more rain midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s across Texoma with a breezy south east wind at 10 to 20 mph. It will be humid today because dewpoints, or moisture, are in the mid to upper 60s. A ridge of high pressure is located to the west of Oklahoma and will keep skies clear for the most part. Tonight there is a chance of strong storms in the northwest counties including, Caddo, Grady and Stephens counties if the storms fire up south of I-40. Winds will continue to be from the south for most of the week which will keep us humid as gulf moisture races north.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Complex storm systems and weak fronts keep rain chances alive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear with another Mesoscale Convective Storm System (MCSS) diving in from the Rockies could bring storms mainly north of I-40. However, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out for counties along I-40 overnight as storms fall apart. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy temperatures yet again

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Hot and muggy conditions will continue yet again today. Dewpoints are in the lower 70s right now for most of Texoma and they are expected to stay that way. Keep in mind these high dewpoints will make the mid 90 highs today feel even hotter. Some locations will have highs in the triple digits, mainly counties south of the Red River. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mainly partly cloudy today.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: A lull in precipitation starting tomorrow, with storm chances returning next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mesoscale convective vortex, or MCV, in association with a surface trough/dry line will send isolated showers in storms from the west across Texoma overnight. These storms will start out in western counties just before midnight, traversing east during the early morning hours of Sunday. These storms will fall apart as they move east, and should clear out by sunrise. While the coverage of storms will be limited, there is the possibility for a couple strong-to-severe storms that could produce damaging winds and small hail. For the rest of us who remain dry, partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Near-zero dewpoint depressions, or almost no difference between the temperature values and dewpoint values, will lead to patchy fog tomorrow morning, so be careful if you are out driving around sunrise.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny next few days, with rain chances returning midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight there is a chance of rain for portions of northeast counties. One model is showing storms coming through later tonight to the northeast but most of the storms will miss our area. Tonight temperatures will be mild in the 70s and partly cloudy skies for most of Texoma. If we do get rain in the northeast it will move out by early tomorrow morning. Most should stay dry overnight, with areas along I-40 seeing the best chance for any storms should they develop.
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy