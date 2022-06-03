ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Get Ready For Six Dollar Gas In Wyoming

 3 days ago

Gas prices seem high now but the worst is yet to come, at least according to one industry insider in Wyoming. A Laramie-based gasoline distributor said the likelihood of seeing gas prices over $6 per gallon this summer is a...

Comments / 24

WTFer
2d ago

You know eventually the higher price of gas will be passed on to everyone. I used to pay about $200 a month for gas to get to and from work now it’s over $400 .Wages will have to go up,people just can’t afford that large of a price hike. Wages go up , everything goes up . If the government, not just Biden and the Democrats, don’t get this under control there are going to be huge problems.

Michelle Potts
2d ago

Cheney is with Biden, they both need to go, they have ruined this state and country

Jet
3d ago

Thanks to those who voted for Biden. Great job.

