Burien, WA

Learn about secret CIA ballooning adventures and more at Highline Heritage Museum June 18

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
Seattle Ballooning – run by Burien resident Eliav Cohen – is opening an exhibit at the Highline Heritage Museum on the early days of hot air ballooning and will be sharing wild stories on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

All are invited to an afternoon at the Highline Heritage Museum to open Seattle Ballooning’s exhibit on the early days of hot air ballooning.

“This will be a unique opportunity and a great event to bring the whole family to!”

From 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, Cohen, Chief Pilot of Seattle Ballooning and balloon historian, will be sharing fascinating balloon stories and history. The Richard Douglas collection includes some of the most unique and rare artifacts from the early days of hot air ballooning. From the CIA’s secret program that led to the creation of the modern-day hot air balloon, to photos of ballooning from the 1960s, this exhibit has something for everyone. You’ll also see a unique hot air balloon on display – the 12th hot air balloon ever built (1965).

Discover how hot air balloons were used in the early days of aviation and learn about some of the unique stories in ballooning history. This exhibit is sure to entertain and educate everyone who visits. The balloon history exhibit will be on display for the next few months, but chief pilot Eliav will only be at the museum from 2-4 p.m. on June 18.

“Come join us for stories and light refreshments!”

Museum admission will be waived with your registration for this event.

More info, as well as tickets, are available here.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street:

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

